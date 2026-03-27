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Financial Policy Council Hosts Private Nashville Forum Featuring Gregory Laurence, MD, Signaling New Phase of Physician-Led Regenerative Policy Leadership

Our responsibility is not to sell intervention,” “It is to govern it. Establish baseline. Deploy with restraint. Measure response. Refine deliberately.” — Gregory Laurence MD

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFinancial Policy Council Hosts Private Nashville Forum Featuring Gregory Laurence, MD, Signaling New Phase of Physician-Led Regenerative Policy LeadershipNASHVILLE, TN - The Financial Policy Council (FPC) convened a private gathering of policy leaders, corporate executives, and regenerative medicine stakeholders in Nashville, with Gregory Laurence MD, founder of sYlf ™ Regenerative Medicine, serving as keynote speaker.The invitation-only forum was sponsored by the Financial Policy Council and hosted by Stanford Silverman, FPC board member. Martin Johns MD, President of the Financial Policy Council, participated in the program and discussion.The event marked a visible inflection point for sYlf™ Regenerative Medicine and for the broader physician-led autologous cellular field. What began as a disciplined clinical model is now entering legislative and policy conversations shaping the future of regenerative access in the United States.From Clinical Governance to Policy RelevanceDr. Laurence outlined the sYlf™ model not as a procedure-based clinic, but as a governance architecture built around structured candidacy, autologous-first deployment when clinically appropriate, and longitudinal measurement.“Our responsibility is not to sell intervention,” Dr. Laurence stated. “It is to govern it. Establish baseline. Deploy with restraint. Measure response. Refine deliberately. That discipline is what allows regenerative medicine to mature into policy-ready medicine.”Discussion emphasized that physician-led autologous care, practiced within appropriate regulatory parameters, represents a distinct and responsible lane in regenerative medicine. Participants addressed the need for modernized policy frameworks that protect patients while allowing innovation to reach themA Field at a CrossroadsLeaders in attendance acknowledged that regenerative medicine stands at a structural crossroads. Without disciplined physician oversight and data, the field risks fragmentation. With governance and legislative clarity, it can become a durable component of modern care.The Financial Policy Council’s sponsorship underscored the broader economic and regulatory implications of cellular technology. The discussion placed regenerative medicine within a larger framework of national health strategy, capital allocation, and innovation policy.An Emerging Reference ModelThe Nashville forum reflected growing recognition of sYlf™ Regenerative Medicine as a reference model for how autologous cellular medicine can be implemented with restraint, measurement, and regulatory alignment.The practice continues to emphasize:• Physician-led candidacy governance• Transparent risk discussion• Avoidance of unsubstantiated claims• Structured outcome tracking• Engagement with legislative stakeholdersIndividual outcomes vary, and no clinical results are guaranteed.Looking ForwardFollowing the Nashville gathering, sYlf™ Regenerative Medicine announced continued participation in policy discussions aimed at advancing responsible regenerative frameworks in the United States.As cellular technologies evolve, disciplined physician governance - not procedural enthusiasm - will determine whether regenerative medicine becomes a stable pillar of modern healthcare.About sYlf™ Regenerative MedicinesYlf™ Regenerative Medicine is a physician-led practice specializing in autologous cellular approaches designed to support performance, recovery, and functional resilience through structured governance and measurable oversight.For additional information, visit sYlf.comAbout the Financial Policy CouncilThe Financial Policy Council (FPC) is a New York-based 501(c)(3) organization focused on bridging finance, public policy, and sectors shaping long-term economic and societal outcomes https://financialpolicycouncil.org Media Contact:Mary Alice Westmaryalice@sylf.com

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