Spectrum Spine Inc Earns FDA Clearance for Next Generation Nanotechnology - BioBraille™
BioBraille™ is a Precise and Subtractive Surface Nanotechnology Proven to have a Dramatic, Reproducible Biologic Effect on Stimulating De Novo Bone Growth
Utilizing a proprietary and advanced laser etching process to "program" macro-, micro-, and nanofeatures onto the implant surface, BioBraille™ has demonstrated an amplified biologic response in vitro with an abundance of nanofeatures in an advantageous size range to promote cellular attachment and early phase bone production, critical to rapid bone formation and procedural success.
"We are excited to bring technology to the market that holds promise to improve surgical outcomes for patients receiving spinal and orthopedic implants by stimulating rapid osseous integration to the surface, reducing implant loosening and the resultant surgical failures." - Dr. Jim Robinson, MD, Founder/President
Spectrum has enhanced the precision and versatility of nanotechnology integration by enabling targeted application of its proprietary BioBraille™ surface. BioBraille™ is accomplished through a femotosecond laser etching process that is highly prescriptive and reproducible. The surface does not shear under stress and has exceptional dimensional accuracy. This approach allows for strategic placement on implant areas requiring immediate bone contact and fusion, while preserving smooth, polished, or articulating surfaces to maintain optimal mobility and performance.
Kelly Shelton, CEO, commented "BioBraille™ represents a transformative evolution in nanotechnology, with broad implications across the orthopedic landscape, including reconstruction, sports medicine, trauma, and dental applications. By combining scientific innovation with clinical insight, Spectrum is helping to redefine standards of care." Spectrum has released its anterior cervical cage incorporating BioBraille™, and the release of their expandable interbody cage and family of lumbar cages are imminent.
Ultimately, this advancement is designed with one goal in mind: improving outcomes and delivering meaningful benefits to patients worldwide.
For more information, please visit SpectrumOrthoSpine.com
Melissa Lunsford
Spectrum Spine Inc
mlunsford@spectrumspine.com
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