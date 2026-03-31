Spectrum Spine Inc Earns FDA Clearance for Next Generation Nanotechnology - BioBraille™

BioBraille™ - The Next Generation of Nanotechnology BioBraille™ - Surface Details (Click to Zoom)

BioBraille™ is a Precise and Subtractive Surface Nanotechnology Proven to have a Dramatic, Reproducible Biologic Effect on Stimulating De Novo Bone Growth

BioBraille™ represents a transformative evolution in nanotechnology, with broad implications across the orthopedic landscape, including reconstruction, sports medicine, trauma, & dental applications.” — Kelly Shelton, CEO

INLET BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the pioneering foundation established by Titan in nanotechnology —where early adoption among surgeons demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm and clinical promise—Spectrum is proud to announce a significant advancement in the application of nanotechnology across orthopedic implants, BioBraille™ . BioBraille™ is the newest member of a very exclusive and small group of technologies to receive the nanotechnology designation from the FDA, and the only nanotechnology with selective surface capabilities.Utilizing a proprietary and advanced laser etching process to "program" macro-, micro-, and nanofeatures onto the implant surface, BioBraille™ has demonstrated an amplified biologic response in vitro with an abundance of nanofeatures in an advantageous size range to promote cellular attachment and early phase bone production, critical to rapid bone formation and procedural success."We are excited to bring technology to the market that holds promise to improve surgical outcomes for patients receiving spinal and orthopedic implants by stimulating rapid osseous integration to the surface, reducing implant loosening and the resultant surgical failures." - Dr. Jim Robinson, MD, Founder/PresidentSpectrum has enhanced the precision and versatility of nanotechnology integration by enabling targeted application of its proprietary BioBraille™ surface. BioBraille™ is accomplished through a femotosecond laser etching process that is highly prescriptive and reproducible. The surface does not shear under stress and has exceptional dimensional accuracy. This approach allows for strategic placement on implant areas requiring immediate bone contact and fusion, while preserving smooth, polished, or articulating surfaces to maintain optimal mobility and performance.Kelly Shelton, CEO, commented "BioBraille™ represents a transformative evolution in nanotechnology, with broad implications across the orthopedic landscape, including reconstruction, sports medicine, trauma, and dental applications. By combining scientific innovation with clinical insight, Spectrum is helping to redefine standards of care." Spectrum has released its anterior cervical cage incorporating BioBraille™, and the release of their expandable interbody cage and family of lumbar cages are imminent.Ultimately, this advancement is designed with one goal in mind: improving outcomes and delivering meaningful benefits to patients worldwide.For more information, please visit SpectrumOrthoSpine.com

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