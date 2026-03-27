Re-Teck Addresses the Next Phase of Moore’s Law in the Age of AI

Conceptual illustration of an AI semiconductor chip to represent the advanced hardware powering artificial intelligence systems.

Global reverse supply chain leader outlines secure, sustainable pathway for managing the rapid turnover of high-performance GPUs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re-Teck, a global leader in reverse supply chain solutions and circular economy innovation, today highlighted its perspective on a rapidly emerging challenge — and opportunity — driven by the resurgence of Moore’s Law in the age of AI, where rapid advancements in specialized hardware such as GPUs and accelerators are sustaining exponential performance gains through new architectures and scaling strategies, particularly across AI data centers.As AI data center investment accelerates, the pace of hardware obsolescence is intensifying. GPUs, often less than a year old, are increasingly being replaced to meet the escalating performance demands of AI workloads. This evolution of Moore’s Law is reshaping the economics of data infrastructure and the global dynamics of technology supply chains and sustainability.“The rapid refresh cycle of AI infrastructure is creating a new class of secondary market opportunity,” said Linda Li, Chief Strategy Officer at LTG/Re-Teck. “But it also introduces complex challenges around data security, asset integrity, regulatory compliance, and environmental impact. This is where circular economy expertise becomes essential.”A key element of Re-Teck’s circular economy approach is the secure recovery, refurbishment, and redeployment of high-performance computing components, including GPUs, into secondary markets. By combining certified data sanitization processes with strict adherence to global standards, the company safeguards data privacy and security while addressing growing geopolitical and environmental pressures on raw material mining and reclamation through responsible lifecycle management and sustainable practices.GPUs and related AI hardware rely heavily on critical minerals and rare earth elements, placing increasing strain on global supply chains. By extending the lifecycle of these assets and enabling material recovery through closed-loop systems, Re-Teck helps reduce dependence on virgin resource extraction while supporting corporate sustainability goals.“As companies around the world evaluate the strategic implications of AI and its underlying infrastructure, from export controls to resource security, the role of responsible lifecycle management is becoming increasingly important,” Li added. “Circularity continues to be an environmental initiative, but it has expanded into an aspect of economic resilience and global competitiveness.”Re-Teck works closely with OEMs, AI and cloud data center operators, and enterprise customers to design end-of-life strategies that prioritize reuse, regulatory alignment, and value recovery. Its strategic focus on circular economies is helping shape a future where rapid AI advancement does not come at the expense of environmental responsibility or data security.For more information about LTG/Re-Teck, visit https://re-teck.com/ ###About Re-Teck and Li-Tong GroupRe-Teck is a strategic division of Li Tong Group (LTG), a global leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management (RSCM), asset recovery, and enterprise IT asset disposition (ITAD). Re-Teck operates as a strategic partner for IT clients across the Technology, Electronics, and Telecom (TET) sectors. Backed by a global network and local operational expertise, Re-Teck delivers compliant, end-to-end solutions that align with regional regulations while supporting worldwide supply chain expansion. As AI infrastructure and GPU-dense data centers accelerate hardware refresh cycles, Re-Teck enables secure decommissioning, asset recovery, remarketing, and sustainable recycling to help clients optimize value across the full technology lifecycle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.