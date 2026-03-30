Iconic DC Italian Restaurant Al Tiramisu Turns 30, Owner/Chef Luigi Diotaiuti 50 Years in the Industry

Al Tiramisu 30 Year Anniversary Logo

The Award -Winning Chef/Restaurateur/Philanthropist/Filmmaker commemorates career milestones with international initiatives and the Luigi Diotaiuti Foundation.

As I celebrate this important milestone, along with the 50th anniversary of my culinary career, I’m proud to have consistently offered the best Italian food since 1996.” — Luigi Diotaiuti

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 3rd, 2026, Washington, DC landmark Italian restaurant Al Tiramisu celebrated it’s 30th birthday. Known for serving “the most authentic Italian cuisine in the Nation’s Capital,” the award-winning favorite of celebrities, VIPs, and locals alike represents the American dream to owner Luigi Diotaiuti."For me, opening and operating Al Tiramisu for the past 30 years has enabled me to pass down the important cultural and agricultural traditions that I learned growing up on a farm in Basilicata, Italy. In addition to their nostalgic value, these healthful customs are essential to our personal health as well as the future of our planet,” says Chef Luigi Diotaiuti.In the past 30 years Al Tiramisu has become known as one of the best fine dining restaurants in Washington DC, lauded both for its flavors and consistency by the city’s most prominent food critics. It received the coveted Insegna del Ristorante Italiano, the seal of approval by the President of Italy, Slow Food DC's Snail of Approval award, as well as the “Award of Excellence” at the Embassy of Italy “in recognition of his outstanding skills, entrepreneurship, and dedication to promoting the finest authentic culinary traditions beyond Italy’s borders” from the Italian Cultural Society of DC. It has also consistently been awarded by Italy’s prestigious Gambero Rosso, 50 Top Italy, and the Italian Language Foundation in New York City.Al Tiramisu’s signature cozy, intimate setting was designed to call to mind the ancient cave and wine cellar interiors found in Chef Luigi’s homeland in the Southern Italian region of Basilicata. Having worked in top restaurants throughout Italy and the world, Chef Luigi’s menu is a testament to the best Italian food, with flavors so pure that they speak to your soul. Al Tiramisu also features an extensive wine menu and a craft cocktail list curated by Chef Luigi (who is also a Certified Italian Sommelier), and his knowledgeable staff.Known for their philanthropic efforts, Chef Luigi and the Al Tiramisu team are proud to give back to the city it calls home by participating in initiatives with organizations such as Catholic Charities, homeless shelters, DC Central Kitchen, and others over the decades. Despite his all-encompassing career as a Celebrity Chef in Washington, DC, owner Luigi Diotaiuti has consistently given back to his homeland with countless initiatives in Italy as well. Over a decade ago he founded the Luigi Diotaiuti Foundation with the mission of protecting and enhancing the rural and cultural heritage through a series of targeted efforts.Last year, the Luigi Diotaiuti Foundation released the docufilm “ Transumanza: An ancient practice with modern values ” produced by Sincro Produzioni and directed by Giuseppe Ielpo, winner of the Italia Green Film Festival award. La transumanza means “crossing the land” in Italian, refers to the 3,000-year-old tradition of moving cattle from the lowlands to their summer pastures in the mountains, and then back again. From raising awareness of the importance of biodiversity to inspiring change for the environment, the docufilm is an invaluable tool for education on UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage, the defense of the relationship between man, nature, and culture, and the artistic expression of Chef Luigi Diotaiuti.Transumanza: An ancient practice with modern values is currently participating in various international film festivals and will be released on Amazon Prime Video and other platforms such as Chili TV and Tim Vision in late 2027. Prior to the public release date, educational institutions, universities, and event organizers interested in showing the film may apply to Chef Diotaiuti for screening privileges.Combining his experiences that began on a farm in Basilicata and that led him to create one of the “50 best Italian restaurants in the world” in Washington, DC, Luigi Diotaiuti has also created a movement that unites local and international communities, farmers, breeders and nature enthusiasts, all fueled by the desire to build a greener and more sustainable future, one ingredient at a time.For further information visit www.altiramisu.com www.luigidiotaiuti.com , and www.luigidiotaiutifoundation.org or email luigi@altiramisu.com.

Award-winning docufilm "Transumanza: An ancient practice with modern values” Trailer

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