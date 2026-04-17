V.C. Veterans Contracting Expands to Florida with New Clearwater Roofing Office

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CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V.C. Veterans Contracting LLC, a veteran-owned roofing company known for its craftsmanship, integrity, and community commitment, has officially opened a new office in Clearwater, Florida.

Headquartered in Richmond, Kentucky, V.C. Veterans Contracting LLC has served residential, commercial, and industrial clients since 2011 and is expanding into the Clearwater region to meet the growing demand for reliable, qualified roofing contractors in Florida’s fast-growing construction market. The new Clearwater location marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and reflects its long-term investment in serving Florida’s homeowners, businesses, and builders.

“We believe in service to our clients, our team, and the communities we work in,” said Kyle Conte, founder and managing member of V.C. Veterans Contracting. “Opening in Clearwater allows us to build local relationships and deliver the same dependable roofing expertise that’s defined our company for more than a decade.”

V.C. Veterans Contracting is an IBHS FORTIFIED Roof® certified contractor, trained to install roofing systems that go beyond building code to deliver stronger, more resilient protection against wind and water intrusion. The company’s emphasis on FORTIFIED construction aligns with Florida’s growing focus on mitigation and long-term housing durability.

General Manager Chris Childers will manage the Clearwater location and provide full-service roofing solutions, including commercial and industrial roofing, multifamily projects, and residential roof replacements, with a focus on helping clients make informed decisions that meet their individual needs.

“Our team has worked across Florida supporting organizations and communities after major storms to rebuild stronger,” said Andy Stofleth, Chief Strategy Officer. “We’ve seen firsthand how much demand there is for our services, and the difference a quality roof can make. That’s where we can help.”

Founded and operated by U.S. military veterans, V.C. Veterans Contracting applies the discipline, precision, and accountability of military service to the roofing industry. The company continues to grow through both corporate expansion and its partnership with Battalion Brands, a veteran-led platform helping service members transition into business ownership across the country.

With the Clearwater location now open, V.C. Veterans Contracting is committed to becoming a trusted partner in Florida’s construction and recovery landscape, offering resilient roofing solutions that protect homes, businesses, and the communities they serve.

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About V.C. Veterans Contracting LLC

Founded in 2011, V.C. Veterans Contracting LLC is a veteran-owned and operated roofing company specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial roofing systems. The company is a Certified FORTIFIED™ Roof Contractor through the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS®), an Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor, and was recognized as an Elevate™ Master Contractor by Holcim Building Envelope (formerly Firestone Building Products), and is dedicated to delivering high-quality roofing systems that exceed code requirements and stand the test of time.

For more information, visit www.veteranscontractingllc.com

About Battalion Brands

Battalion Brands is a veteran-founded franchise and development platform that helps service members transition into business ownership through roofing and home-service opportunities. The company provides the training, technology, and mentorship needed to help veterans succeed as small-business owners and community leaders.

Learn more at www.battalionbrands.com

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