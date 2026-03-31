Inc. Names Legacy Retail Solutions to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

INC PIC New Headquarters for Legacy Retail Solutions

Legacy Retail ranked No. 141 on Inc.’s 2026 Southeast Regionals list, recognizing its strong growth, innovation, and impact in a competitive retail market.

This honor is a direct reflection of our team’s relentless focus on delivering meaningful results for our clients and the trust our partners place in us every day.” — – JD Hayes, Co-Founder of Traverse Group

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Legacy Retail has been ranked No. 141 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast. The region includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southeast economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period. We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. among the fastest‑growing companies in the Southeast. This honor is a direct reflection of our team’s relentless focus on delivering meaningful results for our clients and the trust our partners place in us every day. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to building a company that creates long‑term value for brands navigating an increasingly complex retail landscape.”Between 2022 and 2024, these 182 private companies had a median growth rate of 89 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 12,079 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast “The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About Legacy Retail SolutionsFounded in 1999, Legacy is a specialized team of CPG Advisory professionals dedicated to helping great brands and manufacturers compete effectively. Their focused approach and robust experience across the entire value chain provide an affordable way to level the playing field. The Legacy team brings together over 200 years of combined retail experience, spanning everything from small regional chains to the world's largest retailer.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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