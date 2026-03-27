HIP Video Promo Presents: Big Wic releases all new music video for ‘Cheesecake’

New Haven Rap Veteran Big Wic Keeps His Momentum Rolling with Powerful New Single "Cheesecake"

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the streets of Church Street South in New Haven, Connecticut, known locally as “The Jungle”, Big Wic’s story is rooted in survival and ambition. Growing up surrounded by drugs, violence, and limited options, he also witnessed something rare: rappers like LL Cool J and Big Daddy Kane moving through his neighborhood, then appearing on television. That contrast made the dream feel real early. Big Wic’s connection to the late DJ Kay Slay runs deep, going back to when he was distributing Slay’s mixtapes throughout New England. That relationship later led to Lost Files, a project completed shortly before Slay’s passing, with Big Wic donating half of the proceeds to Slay’s estate. A second installment is in motion, set for release around Slay’s birthday. With an autobiography, Apotheosis Analogy: How Two Worlds Became One, and plans for a documentary, Big Wic continues to build beyond music, with “Cheesecake” standing as a statement about growth, survival, and coming back changed without losing momentum.

Big Wic has built a catalog of over 100 songs across digital platforms, grounded in experience and regional pride. His latest single, “Cheesecake,” focuses on redemption, pulling directly from setbacks—including time spent incarcerated—and the clarity that followed. “I got the same face but a changed soul,” he says, a line that gets to the center of the record and the life behind it. Produced by Gee Rock, the track came together through a long-standing relationship with DJ Whiterock, after a beat originally meant for an R&B artist took a different direction once Big Wic stepped in.

That shift speaks to the mindset behind the record. “Cheesecake” is built around an acronym—“Celebrating Hi-self esteem, Excellence, Empowerment, Strength…”, but the meaning lands through lived experience rather than concept alone. The record balances reflection with forward motion, framing success as something close enough to see and reach for without losing sight of what it took to get there.

The video, directed by Prince Produced It, carries that same pride into the visuals. Shot across major New England landmarks, including TD Garden, Foxwoods, and UConn, it frames the region through scale and presence, using wide, cinematic shots and slow-motion sequences to match the weight of the record. The video is designed to translate the song’s message visually, giving audiences a clear sense of both the story and the scope behind it. Big Wic is proud of his origins and carries the torch for all the musical creatives who feel they have been criminally overlooked and severely underappreciated.

More Big Wic at HIP Video Promo

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