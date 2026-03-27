OKKAMI Participates as Guest Panelist at Datadog Live Bangkok 2026

Tanin Srivaraphong, Technology Architect & Developer at OKKAMI - DataDog

OKKAMI was proud to join Datadog Live Bangkok as a guest panelist, sharing insights on observability, AI-driven systems, and modern cloud infrastructure.

Observability plays a critical role in how modern digital services operate at scale, and at OKKAMI we are continuously evolving our technology stack to ensure reliability, performance, and security.” — Antony Goddard, Chief Operating Officer

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI is proud to announce its participation as a guest panelist at Datadog Live Bangkok : Observability in the AI Era, a leading technology event hosted by Datadog that brought together industry leaders, developers, and enterprise organizations to discuss the future of cloud observability, AI-driven systems, and modern infrastructure.Held at Grand Center Point Prestige in Bangkok, the event featured keynote sessions, technical demonstrations, and expert discussions focused on how organizations can leverage unified observability platforms to streamline monitoring, enhance security, reduce operational costs, and accelerate incident response in increasingly complex cloud environments.As part of the Customer Discussion Panel, OKKAMI was represented by Tanin Srivaraphong, Technology Architect & Developer at OKKAMI, who joined technology leaders from THE ONE ENTERPRISE (oneD), Conicle, and AutoX to share real-world experiences implementing observability strategies across modern digital platforms.The panel explored how organizations are adapting their infrastructure and monitoring practices in the AI era, where systems are becoming more distributed, data-intensive, and dynamic. Discussions covered topics including tool consolidation, DevSecOps alignment, cross-team collaboration, and the role of observability in maintaining resilient, scalable systems.Strengthening Engineering Excellence Through ObservabilityOKKAMI continues to invest heavily in modern DevOps and observability practices to ensure high reliability, performance, and security across its global platform serving hospitality, residential, and lifestyle brands.Speaking about the event, Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer of OKKAMI, said:“We are honored to have been invited by Datadog to participate in this important industry discussion. Events like Datadog Live bring together forward-thinking organizations that are shaping the future of cloud infrastructure and AI-driven platforms.”Collaboration with the Technology CommunityThe event featured sessions from Datadog leaders including Field CTO Yadi Narayana, alongside demonstrations highlighting how organizations can transform raw telemetry data into proactive operational insights.Attendees also participated in networking sessions, live demonstrations of AI observability tools, and discussions around the growing importance of unified monitoring platforms for modern cloud architectures.OKKAMI’s participation reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to engaging with the global technology community, sharing expertise, and continuously improving the infrastructure that powers its rapidly growing platform.

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