SaferWatch Partners with Miami Police & Fire Rescue to Enhance Safety and Real-Time Reporting at Ultra Music Festival

SaferWatch at Ultra Music Festival

As global threats are on the rise, empowering attendees to report incidents instantly, improving response times and situational awareness is key to event safety

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaferWatch , a leader in real-time public safety communication technology, is supporting safety operations at the 2026 Ultra Music Festival in Downtown Miami in partnership with the Miami Police Department and Miami Fire Rescue. The collaboration places a strong emphasis on empowering attendees to report incidents instantly, helping first responders act faster and more effectively.With tens of thousands of attendees expected throughout the three-day event, SaferWatch provides festival goers with simple, direct ways to report suspicious activity, medical emergencies, or safety concerns in real-time. Attendees can call or text 305-800-TIPS (8477) or use the SaferWatch mobile app to submit tips anonymously, share photos or video, and communicate directly with authorities.“We will have the ‘See something, say something’ campaign,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales. “We’re partnering with SaferWatch so you can send a text and give us information about something you’re seeing.”By enabling real-time reporting from those closest to an incident, SaferWatch enhances situational awareness for law enforcement and emergency personnel on the ground. All incoming reports are routed immediately to the appropriate agencies, including Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue, ensuring a coordinated and rapid response.“Public safety at large-scale events starts with awareness,” said Rob Flippo, CEO of SaferWatch. “When attendees can quickly share what they see, it creates a stronger, more connected safety network. Our partnership with Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue ensures that critical information gets into the right hands without delay.”In addition to anonymous tip reporting, SaferWatch supports two-way communication between users and responders, allowing for real-time updates during active situations. This capability helps reduce response times and improves decision-making in dynamic environments like Ultra Music Festival.SaferWatch continues to play a vital role in enhancing safety at major events across the country by bridging the communication gap between the public and first responders.For more information, visit www.saferwatchapp.com About SaferWatchSaferWatch is a comprehensive public safety platform that enables real-time communication between individuals, organizations, and law enforcement. With features including anonymous tip reporting, panic alerts, live video streaming, and mass notifications, SaferWatch helps prevent incidents and improve emergency response outcomes. Trusted by over 6,000 schools and organizations nationwide, SaferWatch is building safer communities through technology.

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