Humanist Canada Opposes Alberta Legislation Restricting Access to MAiD and Gender-Affirming Care

Humanist Canada expresses strong opposition to legislation in Alberta restricting access to Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and gender-affirming care.

Respecting human dignity means supporting people in accessing care that affirms their identity and well-being. Policies that obstruct this care place vulnerable individuals at greater risk.” — Dr. Jackie Nemni, Humanist Canada Medical Issues Advisor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanist Canada is expressing strong opposition to recent and proposed legislation in Alberta that would restrict access to Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and gender-affirming care , citing concerns over individual autonomy, human dignity, and evidence-based healthcare.“Humanist Canada is grounded in a fundamental commitment to the dignity and autonomy of every individual,” said Martin Frith, President of Humanist Canada. “These measures risk undermining the right of competent individuals to make deeply personal decisions about their own bodies and lives, in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals.”Humanist Canada emphasizes that Canada’s existing MAiD framework includes some of the most rigorous safeguards in the world, ensuring that decisions are voluntary, informed, and made by capable individuals experiencing grievous and irremediable suffering. The organization warns that additional provincial restrictions do not enhance safety but may instead prolong suffering and deny individuals the ability to make end-of-life decisions consistent with their values.The organization also raises concern about restrictions on gender-affirming care, noting that major medical and psychological associations recognize such care as medically necessary for many transgender individuals. Limiting access—particularly under appropriate clinical oversight—runs counter to established evidence and may contribute to significant negative mental health outcomes.“Respecting human dignity means supporting people in living authentically and accessing care that affirms their identity and well-being,” added Dr. Jackie Nemni, Humanist Canada Board Member and Medical Issues Advisor. “Policies that obstruct this care place already vulnerable individuals at greater risk.”Humanist Canada further cautions that efforts to restrict access to medically appropriate care across provincial boundaries undermine the core principles of Canada’s healthcare system, including accessibility, universality, and portability. Such measures risk creating inequitable access to care, disproportionately affecting those with fewer resources.“Humanism calls us to reduce suffering and promote well-being,” said Frith. “Public policy—especially in healthcare—must be guided by compassion, evidence, and respect for individual autonomy, not ideology.”Humanist Canada is calling on Alberta policymakers to reconsider these legislative measures and to engage meaningfully with healthcare professionals, patients, and affected communities. The organization urges governments at all levels to ensure that healthcare policy protects the dignity, autonomy, and well-being of all Canadians.

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