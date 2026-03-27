LA Toyz Delivers Free Continental US Shipping on Kids Ride-On Cars in 24–48 Hours | LA Toyz

Kids ride on cars with free continental U.S. shipping and 24 to 48 hour processing from LA Toyz

LA Toyz offers free continental U.S. shipping on kids ride-on cars, 2-seaters, and 24V ride-on cars with 24–48 hour processing and 6-month warranty.

We focus on offering kids ride on cars with free U.S. shipping, fast processing, and replacement parts so families can enjoy their ride on cars longer” — LA Toyz Team

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Toyz, an American-owned retailer specializing in kids ride-on cars and electric ride-on toys, confirms free shipping across the continental United States and 24–48 hour order processing and shipping on most products. The company, which has been selling ride-on toys since 2013, ships from within the United States, allowing customers to receive ride-on cars and electric ride-on toys quickly without international shipping delays. Customers can shop kids ride-on cars, 2-seater ride-on cars, 24V ride-on cars, kids electric motorbikes, ATVs, UTVs, and go-karts, with a 6-month warranty included on all ride-on cars.

LA Toyz offers a wide selection of ride-on vehicles designed for different age groups, including 6V ride-on cars for younger children, 12V ride-on cars for everyday use, and 24V ride-on cars and 2-seaters designed for older kids and shared riding. Customers can filter products by voltage (6V, 12V, 24V, and 36V), seat capacity (1-seater to 4-seater ride-on cars), and vehicle type such as cars, SUVs, trucks, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, and go-karts. Many models include features such as parental remote control, LED lights, realistic engine sounds, MP3 input, and upgraded suspension systems depending on the model.

The company carries ride-on vehicles with styling inspired by popular vehicle brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, Jeep, Porsche, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford, offering a variety of styles and sizes for different age ranges and uses. In addition to complete ride-on vehicles, LA Toyz also stocks replacement parts and accessories including batteries, chargers, remotes, tires, and other commonly replaced components so customers can maintain and extend the life of their ride-on cars.

“We provide the fun, point blank period,” said the team at LA Toyz. “Orders ship free to the continental U.S., and we process and ship within 24–48 hours. Every ride-on car includes a 6-month warranty, and our team is available to help customers choose the right model, assist with assembly questions, and help with replacement parts when needed.”

The company’s 6-month warranty covers manufacturing defects, and customer service is available to help with product selection, assembly support, and warranty claims. LA Toyz continues to focus on offering a wide selection of ride-on cars and electric ride-on toys with fast U.S. shipping and available replacement parts for long-term use.

“We’ve been American-owned and operated since 2013,” the team added. “We ship from within the United States and focus on offering quality ride-on cars at competitive prices, whether customers are looking for a 6V ride-on for a younger child or a 24V 2-seater ride-on car for older kids.”

Product Categories and Services

Kids ride-on cars including 1-seater, 2-seater, 3-seater, and 4-seater models

6V, 12V, 24V, and 36V ride-on cars for different age groups

Kids electric motorbikes, ATVs, UTVs, and go-karts

Replacement parts including batteries, chargers, remotes, and tires

Free shipping to the continental United States

Orders processed and shipped within 24–48 hours

6-month warranty on all ride-on cars

Customer support for product selection, assembly, and parts

Customers can browse the full selection of ride-on cars for kids, compare sizes and voltage options, and order online through the company’s website. Customers can also contact LA Toyz for product recommendations, order support, replacement parts, and warranty assistance.

About LA Toyz

LA Toyz is an American-owned online retailer specializing in kids ride-on cars, 2-seater ride-on cars, 24V ride-on cars, electric motorbikes, and ride-on toys. The company has been in business since 2013 and ships products from within the United States. LA Toyz offers free shipping to the continental United States, processes and ships orders within 24–48 hours, and provides a 6-month warranty on all ride-on cars.

Media Contact

LA Toyz

Phone: 1-855-528-6991

Website: https://www.latoyz.com

Contact Page: https://www.latoyz.com/pages/contact

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