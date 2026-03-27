Toronto Toys Delivers Canada-Wide Kids Ride-On Cars with 24–48 Hour Shipping | Toronto Toys

Kids ride on cars and 24V ride on cars available Canada wide with 24 to 48 hour order processing from Toronto Toys

Canadian-owned Toronto Toys ships kids ride-on cars, 2-seaters, and 24V ride-on cars across Canada with 24–48 hour processing and 6-month warranty.

We focus on providing quality ride-on cars, fast Canada-wide shipping, and reliable customer support so families can buy with confidence” — Toronto Toys Team

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Toys, a Canadian-owned kids ride-on car and toy retailer based in the Greater Toronto Area, announced that orders are processed and shipped within 24–48 hours across Canada. Families across the country, from British Columbia to Newfoundland, can order kids ride-on cars, 2-seater ride-on cars, 24V ride-on cars, kids motorbikes, and other popular ride-on toys with fast Canada-wide shipping and warranty coverage included on all ride-on vehicles.

Since 2013, Toronto Toys has been supplying ride-on cars and children’s toys to families across Canada, focusing on providing reliable products, competitive pricing, and responsive customer service. The company operates from the GTA and ships products Canada-wide, making it easier for families in both major cities and smaller communities to access ride-on cars and outdoor toys without long delivery delays.

Toronto Toys offers a wide selection of ride-on vehicles and toys, including electric ride-on cars for kids, electric motorbikes, hoverboards, e-scooters, stroller wagons, race car beds, and outdoor toys such as bouncy castles and water toys. Customers can shop by voltage (6V, 12V, or 24V), seat capacity including single-seater and 2-seater ride-on cars, or by vehicle type. The website also includes a ride-on car quiz that helps parents choose the right vehicle based on the child’s age, size, and driving needs.

“Our goal is to provide quality toys at competitive prices while making the buying process simple and reliable for parents,” said the team at Toronto Toys. “We process and ship orders within 24–48 hours and ship across Canada so families can receive their ride-on cars and toys without long wait times. Every ride-on car also includes a 6-month warranty so customers can purchase with confidence.”

The company’s 6-month warranty covers manufacturing defects, electrical components, and structural issues on ride-on vehicles. Toronto Toys also provides customer support to help customers with product selection, assembly questions, replacement parts, and warranty claims. The company stocks replacement parts and accessories for ride-on cars, including batteries, chargers, remotes, and other commonly needed components, allowing customers to maintain and extend the life of their ride-on vehicles instead of replacing them.

In addition to ride-on vehicles, Toronto Toys continues to expand its product selection across multiple toy and kids product categories, including stroller wagons, kids furniture such as race car beds, and seasonal outdoor toys. The company focuses on offering products that are practical for families and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

“Canadian families have trusted Toronto Toys since 2013, and we continue to focus on fast shipping, fair pricing, and customer support,” the team added. “We want parents to have a reliable place to buy ride-on cars and kids toys in Canada without worrying about long shipping times, unclear warranty coverage, or difficulty finding replacement parts.”

What Toronto Toys Offers

Kids ride-on cars including single-seater and 2-seater ride-on cars

6V, 12V, and 24V ride-on cars for different age groups

Kids electric motorbikes, hoverboards, and e-scooters

Stroller wagons, race car beds, bouncy castles, water toys, and games

Canada-wide shipping with 24–48 hour order processing

6-month warranty on all ride-on cars

Customer support for product selection, assembly, and warranty claims

Replacement parts including batteries, chargers, and remotes

Customers can shop online, take the ride-on car quiz to find the right vehicle, or contact Toronto Toys for product recommendations, order support, and warranty assistance.

About Toronto Toys

Toronto Toys is a Canadian-owned online toy retailer based in the Greater Toronto Area. Since 2013, the company has supplied kids ride-on cars, electric motorbikes, hoverboards, e-scooters, stroller wagons, race car beds, and outdoor toys to customers across Canada. The company focuses on providing competitive pricing, fast Canada-wide shipping, and reliable customer support. All ride-on cars include a 6-month warranty, and orders are processed and shipped within 24–48 hours Canada-wide.

Media Contact

Toronto Toys

Phone: 1-888-202-0277

Email: torontotoyscanada@gmail.com

Website: https://torontotoys.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.