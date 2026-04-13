Randall Reilly to Attend and Sponsor the 2026 Alabama Trucking Association Annual Convention

We’re excited to support the Alabama trucking community and be part of this year’s convention. Alabama trucking companies are facing real hiring challenges, and we’re here to help them.” — Scott Miller, President & CEO

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randall Reilly , a leader in truck driver and technician recruiting, will attend and sponsor the 2026 Alabama Trucking Association Annual Convention The convention, hosted by the Alabama Trucking Association, brings together trucking companies, private fleets, and transportation leaders in Alabama to address industry challenges, including driver supply, technician hiring, and workforce development.Randall Reilly will present strategies for truck driver recruiting, diesel technician hiring, and building hiring pipelines, specifically for Alabama. With specific insights into the Alabama labor market for drivers and technicians, Randall Reilly will highlight how AI-powered recruiting helps fleets hire faster and more efficiently.“We’re excited to support the Alabama trucking community and be part of this year’s convention,” said Scott Miller, President & CEO at Randall Reilly. “Alabama trucking companies are facing real hiring challenges, and we’re here to help them.”Attendees can meet with Randall Reilly during the convention to learn more about solutions for:- Truck driver recruiting in Alabama- Diesel and automotive technician hiring- Fleet hiring strategies and insights- AI tools for driver recruitingFor more information on truck driver recruiting and hiring solutions for Alabama trucking companies, visit randallreilly.com About Randall ReillyRandall Reilly recruits the skilled workers America depends on. Trucking companies, equipment dealers, and private fleets rely on Randall Reilly to hire truck drivers, diesel and automotive technicians, warehouse professionals, and other essential frontline talent. By combining AI technology, one of the largest talent databases, marketing innovation, and pipeline partnership, we help organizations solve complex talent challenges and drive growth. We get hard work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.