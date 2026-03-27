NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: March 27, 2026

MDE announces 2026 Parent of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the 2026 Mississippi Parent of the Year is Kristina Carter, a mother of four with three students in the Natchez-Adams School District.

Carter was nominated by the school district for her dedication, service and unwavering support of students, educators and families within the school community. Her consistent involvement and remarkable leadership exemplify the impact parental engagement has on student success.

Carter believes that when parents actively participate in their children’s education, students tend to perform better academically, attend school regularly and demonstrate stronger social and behavioral skills. She works closely with administrators and district personnel on key initiatives while also remaining an active PTA volunteer in three schools. From assisting in the front office and supporting the library and classrooms to helping counselors and testing coordinators, she consistently steps in wherever support is needed. Her advocacy for students ensures they receive the encouragement, resources, and care necessary to thrive academically and personally.

Most recently, when the school district received a $192,000 three-year grant to support homeless youth, Carter was invited as a parent advisor to help ensure the funds address essential needs and promote equitable academic success.

Carter’s awards include:

2015-2016 Natchez Early College Academy Parent of the Year

2018-2019 Natchez Early College at Co-Lin Parent of the Year

2021-2022 and 2022-2023 Gilmer McLaurin Elementary School Parent of the Year

2025-2026 Morgantown Elementary School Parent of the Year

Research has shown that parental involvement is a critical factor in determining the academic success of students. As part of the annual Parent of the Year program, MDE asks each district to select an outstanding parent who has made a significant impact on school improvement efforts in the school district.

The committee reviewed numerous applications submitted by school districts and selected a Parent of the Year finalist from each of the four congressional districts. From those four district winners, the 2026 Parent of the Year is determined.

Other Parent of the Year finalists for 2026 are as follows:

Congressional District 1 finalist: Kassie Isbell was nominated by the Tate County School District for being a vital bridge between the school and the community. She selflessly serves to ensure academic, social, and emotional success for all students, staff, and families. She has three children, with two in the district.

was nominated by the Tate County School District for being a vital bridge between the school and the community. She selflessly serves to ensure academic, social, and emotional success for all students, staff, and families. She has three children, with two in the district. Congressional District 3 finalist: Qua’Tesha Ratliff was nominated by Walthall County School District for her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the school community. She has a genuine passion that advocates for students, families, and staff. She has one child in the district.

was nominated by Walthall County School District for her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the school community. She has a genuine passion that advocates for students, families, and staff. She has one child in the district. Congressional District 4 finalist: Latreaka Rankin was nominated by the Forrest County School District for her leadership and volunteerism that reflect a deep commitment not only for her children but creating a positive school experience for other families in the district and community. She has two children in the district.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

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Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org