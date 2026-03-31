Invisible Sun & Ronspot Partner to Deliver Verified, Real-Time Workplace and Facility Intelligence at Scale

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Invisible Sun and Ronspot unite to deliver real-time, verified data on workplace use and service delivery - driving smarter, more efficient operations.

Facility leaders today need more than assumptions about what’s happening inside their buildings, they need verified data.” — John Kunzier, CEO Invisible Sun Technology

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible Sun Technology, a leading provider of contactless Proof of Presence solutions for facility operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Ronspot, a workplace management platform built on the belief that accurate data changes everything. Ronspot helps organizations manage desks, parking, and meeting spaces, and obsesses over ensuring every booking, arrival, and no-show is captured correctly.

The partnership brings together Invisible Sun Technology’s hands-free verification platform for facility services with Ronspot’s flexible workplace and parking management system. Together, the companies will provide organizations with deeper insight into how people use spaces and how facility services are delivered across modern workplaces.

Invisible Sun Technology enables organizations to verify when and where services such as cleaning, security, and maintenance are performed through its contactless Proof of Presence technology powered by Exact Comms. The platform generates real-time data and analytics that help facility managers improve accountability, optimize labor, and ensure operational compliance.

Ronspot’s platform goes beyond booking. Through RonspotSPACES, RonspotAUTOMATE, RonspotINSIGHTS, and RonspotCONNECT, it captures what actually happens in a workplace, not just what was planned. By automating the elimination of ghost bookings and ghost arrivals, and integrating with access control, HR, and building systems, Ronspot gives workplace and facilities leaders data they can act on with confidence.

By combining these capabilities, the partnership enables organizations to align facility operations more closely with real workplace demand.

Key Benefits for Customers Include:

• Accurate workplace occupancy data; capturing actual presence, not just booking intent

• Real estate and space decisions backed by verified data, not assumptions

• Automated elimination of ghost bookings and ghost arrivals; keeping space data clean without manual intervention

• Improved employee experience through well-managed and responsive facilities

• Scalable solutions for enterprise and mid-market organisations in pharma, financial services, government, and corporate real estate

“Facility leaders today need more than assumptions about what’s happening inside their buildings, they need verified data,” said John Kunzier, CEO of Invisible Sun Technology. “By connecting Invisible Sun’s Proof of Presence platform with Ronspot’s workplace management technology, organizations gain a clearer understanding of both space utilization and service delivery, enabling smarter operational decisions.”

Niall Fennell, Chief Sales Officer at Ronspot, added, “We started with what most platforms had given up on, corporate parking because we believed getting the hardest space right was the foundation for everything else. That same obsession with accuracy is what defines Ronspot today. Most workplace platforms tell you what was booked. We tell you what actually happened. Partnering with Invisible Sun Technology adds another layer of verified presence to that picture, so facility and workplace leaders can finally make decisions based on what’s real.”

The companies plan to collaborate on integrated offerings and joint market initiatives, helping organizations bring greater transparency and intelligence to workplace and facility management.

Headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Invisible Sun Technology helps organizations reduce time theft, improve labor efficiency, and strengthen compliance through Contactless Facility Management.

For more information visit invisiblesun.us

Media Contact: Stephanie Ambrose stephaniea@invisiblesun.us

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