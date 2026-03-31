Richard Jaffe Discusses Leadership, Culture, and Long-Term Law Firm Growth on The Firm Report

Richard Jaffe shares leadership, culture, and growth lessons from decades of running a personal injury law firm on The Firm Report podcast.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new episode of The Firm Report, “The Five Languages of Limitless Trust,” host Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert, sits down with Richard Jaffe of Cohen & Jaffe to discuss what it takes to build and sustain a personal injury law firm across decades of change.

Drawing from more than 30 years of experience, Jaffe reflects on the challenges of growing a firm while protecting the standards that made it successful in the first place. The conversation touches on lessons learned from scaling too quickly, the importance of recalibrating when growth outpaces systems, and why leadership decisions often shape a firm’s long-term trajectory.

One theme that runs throughout the discussion is trust — within the firm and with the community it serves. Jaffe explains why word-of-mouth referrals and client reviews continue to be some of the most reliable sources of growth, even in an era dominated by digital marketing and advertising.

The episode also explores how firms can use key performance indicators (KPIs) and data tracking to measure progress while maintaining accountability across teams. For Jaffe, numbers alone aren’t enough; growth must also be supported by a culture grounded in shared values and clear expectations.

Specialization is another topic addressed during the discussion. Jaffe explains how focusing on motorcycle and motor vehicle accident cases helped sharpen the firm’s expertise and reputation. At the same time, he emphasizes that turning away the wrong cases can sometimes strengthen a firm’s brand rather than weaken it.

Mentorship and coaching also played a role in shaping leadership and operational strategy, offering a reminder that even experienced attorneys benefit from outside perspective and guidance.

For law firm leaders navigating expansion, the episode provides a practical perspective on balancing growth with quality, strengthening internal culture, and building a practice designed to last. The episode is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

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About The Firm Report

The Firm Report with Zach Hoffman is your go-to podcast for mastering the business side of law. Each episode delivers powerful insights, actionable strategies, and proven marketing techniques designed to help law firms grow, attract clients, and dominate their niche. From building a strong digital presence to leveraging social media, content marketing, and community partnerships, Zach brings expert advice and real-world examples tailored specifically for legal professionals. Alongside special guests and case studies, the show explores how law firms of every size can strengthen their brand, boost visibility, and achieve sustainable growth. Whether you’re an attorney just starting your practice or a seasoned firm looking to scale, this podcast equips you with the tools, mindset, and strategies needed to stay competitive in today’s digital-first world.



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