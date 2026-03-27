Powerful Book Reveals How Empathy Can Prevent Violence, Racism, and Political Corruption

“The Empathy Evolution” by Ronald Goldman, PhD, Provides a Groundbreaking Guide to Building a More Caring Society

MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest book by award-winning psychologist Ronald Goldman, PhD, “The Empathy Evolution: Preventing Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, and Mental Illness by Creating More Caring People,” is a landmark work in social science that offers a revolutionary approach to addressing some of society’s most persistent and troubling issues.This 305-page book dives deep into the long-term effects of American childcare practices on personal and social problems. Drawing on decades of research, Dr. Goldman highlights how early traumas sustained from cultural practices create ripples throughout a lifetime, contributing to issues such as violence, racism, political corruption, and mental illness. By adopting strategies proven in other countries and providing what is natural for infants and young children, Dr. Goldman explains that Americans can create profound, positive change.Key insights from “The Empathy Evolution” include:• Evidence of how popular U.S. childcare practices can have lasting, harmful effects (and how they stem from cultural norms passed down through generations).• Comparisons with over 20 other countries, revealing higher levels of citizen satisfaction when empathetic policies and practices are adopted.• Insightful recommendations supported with 500 reference notes, making the book a trusted resource for parents, policymakers, and researchers alike.Dr. Goldman’s expertise in developmental psychology and focus on the origins (rather than the treatment) of societal issues is enhanced by his personal experiences in uncovering childhood trauma. These experiences, combined with international research, underline the hopeful premise at the heart of “The Empathy Evolution” - that by supporting empathy and creating policies to meet the needs of children from birth, the U.S. can become a more caring society.“I want everyone to know that widespread personal and social problems can be prevented if we do what is natural and meet childhood needs from the very beginning,” Dr. Goldman declares. “This book offers readers the evidence, tools, and hope to create a more compassionate future.”“The Empathy Evolution” (ISBN: 9781950336630 / 9781950336623) can be purchased from Amazon, where it is a #1 Bestseller. The hardcover costs $27.99, the paperback costs $15.99, and the ebook costs $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:This book by Dr. Ronald Goldman is a tour de force that explains why we have such serious problems. Read it and find out how you can help prevent our problems and make Americans happier."- George C Denniston MD, MPHThe United States is a world leader, yet over twenty countries report higher levels of citizen happiness and satisfaction with quality of life. What are other nations doing differently to support well-being? Why do problems like violence, racism, political corruption, and mental illness persist in American society? What causes these critical issues, and how can we work to prevent them in the future?In “The Empathy Evolution,” Ronald Goldman, PhD, examines the overlooked origins of these societal deficiencies. By tracing their roots in formative early experiences, we can gain insight into how to break cycles of social and behavioral problems. The book explores innovative solutions that increase compassion and love for ourselves and others. Readers will learn specific principles to question cultural assumptions, take impactful action, and improve their families' future quality of life.Now more than ever, America must evolve in empathy. We have the power to shape a society of greater purpose, meaning, and understanding among all people. “The Empathy Evolution” provides guidance and inspiration for citizens seeking constructive change. We can transform the country into a role model for happiness and unity among all people.About the AuthorRonald Goldman, PhD is an award-winning psychologist, researcher, speaker, writer, and consultant. He specializes in developmental and applied psychology. His work is related to personal, emotional, and behavioral difficulties that often involve insensitive or harmful treatment of others.This focus improves individual and collective experiences. His research includes numerous contacts with mental health and medical professionals, parents, and children. Dr. Goldman's publications have been endorsed by many professionals in related fields. His writing has appeared in newspapers, magazines, textbooks, and journals. He has been interviewed on various media programs.

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