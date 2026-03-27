Shake to Elevate Launches 'Guilt Free' Seasoning Line with No Salt and No Sugar

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Shake to Elevate released Guilt Free line that are Alpha Gal friendly and Keto friendly!

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shake to Elevate today announced the launch of its new “Guilt Free” seasoning line, a bold step forward in delivering full flavor without relying on salt or sugar.Designed for today’s health-conscious consumers, the Guilt Free line offers a clean, ingredient-forward approach to seasoning — proving that great taste doesn’t require traditional shortcuts. The new blends are crafted to enhance everyday cooking while supporting a wide range of dietary preferences.“Our goal has always been simple — make food taste amazing without depending on salt,” said Jay, founder of Shake to Elevate. “With the Guilt Free line, we’re taking that even further by removing both salt and sugar while still delivering bold, satisfying flavor.”The Guilt Free line is also Alpha Gal friendly seasoning , formulated without animal-based ingredients, making it an accessible option for individuals with specific dietary sensitivities. The blends are designed to work seamlessly across proteins, vegetables, and everyday meals, offering versatility without compromise.Since launching in mid-2025, Shake to Elevate has quickly gained traction, now offering Alpha Gal friendly seasoning on Amazon and expanding into approximately 50 retail locations nationwide & rapidly growing!The new Guilt Free line will be available online and through select retail partners in phases.For more information, visit: our Alpha Gal Seasoning Post Shop for our Guilt Free flavors - Guilt Free Original | Guilt Free Reserved Riot | Guilt Free Nice & EasyAbout Shake to ElevateShake to Elevate is a flavor-first seasoning company focused on delivering bold taste without relying on salt. Built on a foundation of clean ingredients and transparency, the brand creates versatile blends designed to elevate everyday cooking while supporting modern dietary preferences.

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