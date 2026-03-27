Honeybee Roofing Owner Adam Rossman Graduates from Leadership Rockford 2026 Program

Adam Rossman President of Honeybee Roofing and Leadership Rockford Graduate Adam Rossman President of Honeybee Roofing At Celebration of Leadership Adam Rossman and His Family At Celebration of Leadership In Rockford Illinois Caitlin Pusateri COO of Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce at Celebration of Leadership Butch Rosecke Owner of Mr Goodwater and Sponsor of Leadership Rockford

Rossman joins over 1,800 local leaders who have completed the Greater Rockford Chamber’s premier leadership development program.

This program reinforced that business owners have an opportunity—and a responsibility—to be involved. I’m grateful to be part of a community that values leadership and connection.” — Adam Rossman, President of Honeybee Roofing

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam Rossman, President of Honeybee Roofing, graduated Thursday from the Leadership Rockford 2026 program, completing an eight-month leadership journey alongside fellow professionals committed to strengthening the Rockford community.The graduation ceremony, held on March 26, 2026, at the UMB Bank Pavilion, marked the culmination of months of collaboration, learning, and community engagement. Attendees gathered on a beautiful spring day to celebrate the newest class of local leaders and their shared investment in the future of Rockford.Leadership Rockford, a program of the Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce, is designed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of the region’s economic development, civic structure, and community opportunities. Through sessions spanning September to March, participants engage directly with local organizations, leaders, and initiatives shaping the region.Rossman was one of dozens of professionals selected for the 2025–2026 cohort, joining a network of more than 1,800 program alumni.“It was an incredible experience to be part of this program,” said Rossman. “You don’t always realize how much is happening behind the scenes in a community like Rockford until you get a chance to see it up close. It gave me a deeper appreciation for the people and organizations working hard to make this a great place to live.”As the owner of Honeybee Roofing, Rossman has built his company around the belief that strong communities start with safe, secure homes. His participation in Leadership Rockford reflects a continued commitment to not only serving homeowners, but also investing in the long-term success of the Rockford region.“This program reinforced that business owners have an opportunity—and a responsibility—to be involved,” Rossman added. “I’m grateful to be part of a community that values leadership and connection.”Leadership Rockford, formerly known as CAP (Community Action Program), continues to play a key role in developing engaged leaders across industries, helping strengthen the foundation of the Rockford region.Honeybee Roofing is a locally owned roofing company serving Rockford, Illinois and surrounding areas, specializing in roof replacement in Rockford , as well as repair services and metal roofing in Rockford for homeowners looking for long-term durability. As a local roofing company in Rockford , Honeybee Roofing is committed to delivering an honest, high-quality experience for every client.

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