OKKAMI Recognized with Two Major Honors at the 2025 Global Excellence Awards

Antony Goddard - COO, OKKAMI

Awarded Best Global Guest Engagement Platform 2025 and Excellence Award for Sustainability Initiatives 2025

We are incredibly proud to receive these awards from Lux Life. Being recognized for both guest engagement and sustainability reflects the core philosophy behind OKKAMI’s platform.” — Antony Goddard, Chief Operating Officer

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI , a leading provider of guest engagement and property technology solutions , is proud to announce that it has been recognized with two prestigious honors at the 2025 Global Excellence Awards, presented by Lux Life, an internationally respected publication that celebrates innovation, leadership, and excellence across industries.OKKAMI received the following awards:- Best Global Guest Engagement Platform 2025- Excellence Award for Sustainability Initiatives 2025The awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, forward-thinking leadership, and measurable impact within their industries.A Milestone Achievement for OKKAMIThe Best Global Guest Engagement Platform 2025 award highlights OKKAMI’s continued leadership in transforming how brands connect with guests through technology-driven engagement.OKKAMI’s platform empowers hospitality, residential, and lifestyle brands with seamless digital experiences, integrating AI-powered automation, omnichannel messaging, and real-time analytics to create highly personalized guest journeys.Advancing Sustainability Through TechnologyIn addition to its leadership in guest engagement, OKKAMI was also honored with the Excellence Award for Sustainability Initiatives 2025, recognizing the company’s commitment to building technology solutions that support responsible operations and environmentally conscious practices.From reducing paper dependency through digital services to enabling smarter operational workflows, OKKAMI continues to develop solutions that help partners create more sustainable and future-ready guest experiences.Leadership Perspective Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer of OKKAMI, commented on the achievement:“Using technology not only to enhance experiences, but also to support responsible and forward-thinking operations.These honors are a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our partners place in us around the world. As we continue to expand beyond traditional hospitality into the broader PropTech ecosystem, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to engage smarter, operate more efficiently, and build a more sustainable future.”Gratitude to the OKKAMI CommunityOKKAMI extends its gratitude to its global community of partners, clients, and team members who continue to drive innovation and push the boundaries of what modern engagement technology can achieve.With this recognition, OKKAMI reaffirms its commitment to developing transformative solutions that elevate engagement, streamline operations, and support sustainable growth across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.