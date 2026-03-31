'Spring Cleaning for Your Mind and Soul' Montesano Psychological Center Invites Residents to Refresh Their Mental Health

Spring cleaning isn’t just for your home—it’s for your relationships too 💛 If communication feels off or things have been building up, this season is a chance to reconnect and reset together. Spring is your reminder that growth is possible ? While you’re cleaning your space, don’t forget to check in with what’s weighing on your mind. Sometimes a conversation is the first step toward a fresh start. Not everything that needs attention is visible ? Spring can bring clarity—but it can also bring up emotions we’ve been carrying. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it might be time to give yourself the care you deserve.

We have always loved how spring gives people permission to start fresh,” — Dr. Liara Montesano

ANTIOCH, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAs the days grow longer and neighborhoods fill with the sound of rakes and open windows, Montesano Psychological Center is inviting Northern Illinois residents to turn that same seasonal energy inward. This spring, the Lake County-based teletherapy practice is launching a "Spring Cleaning for Your Mind and Soul" initiative, built around a new, free online quiz that helps individuals identify where their emotional and psychological wellbeing may need the most attention."We have always loved how spring gives people permission to start fresh," said Dr. Liara Montesano, founder of Montesano Psychological Center. "But most people spend the season cleaning out their closets while ignoring what is weighing on them emotionally. This initiative is about changing that. You deserve the same fresh start on the inside."A Free Quiz, A First StepThe centerpiece of the campaign is a free, confidential eight-question quiz now available at montesanopsych.com. Designed to be completed in under three minutes, the quiz guides users through reflections on sleep, stress, relationships, emotional regulation, self-worth, and mood. At the end, participants receive a personalized result profile along with a curated set of services that may be most helpful for where they are right now.The three result profiles are:Your Garden is Blooming -- for those who are managing well and want to invest in staying that wayTime to Do a Little Mental Weeding -- for those feeling the quiet strain of anxiety, overwhelm, or relational tensionYour Garden Needs Real Care -- for those carrying significant weight and ready to ask for helpEach result connects directly to a free 10-minute consultation with a licensed clinician at Montesano Psychological Center.Why NowMental health professionals consistently note that spring is one of the most important seasons to check in with your emotional state. The transition from winter can unmask or intensify conditions like depression, anxiety, burnout, and grief. Life transitions -- new jobs, relationship changes, the end of the school year -- cluster around spring and can leave people feeling unmoored even when everything looks fine on the outside.Montesano Psychological Center serves Lake County and surrounding areas exclusively through virtual therapy, removing the barrier of geography for residents in rural and suburban Illinois. The practice is in-network with six major insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, UMR, and Medicaid, and offers reduced cash-pay rates for uninsured clients.What Makes Montesano DifferentMontesano Psychological Center was founded on a simple conviction: that mental health care should feel personal, not transactional. The practice deliberately maintains small therapist caseloads so clinicians have genuine time and capacity to know each client as a whole person. When you call (224) 603-2058, a licensed clinician answers -- not a receptionist, not an automated system.The practice offers services in English, Spanish, and Hindi, and its therapists are trained in evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Trauma-Informed Care. Specialties include individual therapy, couples therapy, anxiety, depression, grief, life transitions, burnout, and the center's distinctive equine-assisted therapy program.All therapists at Montesano are supervised directly by Dr. Montesano, whose commitment to root-cause, whole-person healing is reflected in every client relationship at the practice.Take the QuizThe Spring Cleaning for Your Mind and Soul quiz is free, takes less than three minutes, and requires no personal information to complete. This quiz is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a clinical assessment or diagnosis. The quiz is available now at: https://montesanopsych.com/spring-cleaning-quiz/ To schedule a free 10-minute consultation, visit montesanopsych.com/reach-us or call (224) 603-2058.About Montesano Psychological CenterMontesano Psychological Center is a women-owned teletherapy practice serving Lake County and Northern Illinois, founded by Dr. Liara Montesano. The practice provides accessible, evidence-based psychological care to individuals, couples, and families through a fully virtual model. Services are available in English, Spanish, and Hindi. Montesano Psychological Center is in-network with six major insurance providers and is Psychology Today verified. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Contact:Dr. Liara MontesanoMontesano Psychological Center27135 W. Wilmot RoadAntioch, IllinoisPhone: (224) 603-2058Website: montesanopsych.com

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