Bri Teresi Joins IncomeInsider TV to Discuss Crypto, Precious Metals, and Financial Sovereignty

Bri Teresi on IncomeInsider TV

IncomeInsider TV recently welcomed Bri Teresi, host of Free the Money, for a wide-ranging conversation on crypto, precious metals, and digital sovereignty.

This episode is about much more than markets. It is about ownership, awareness, and helping everyday people think more carefully about the systems shaping their financial future.” — Ilir Salihi

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known to many first through her work in modeling and golf media, Bri Teresi has become a growing voice in discussions around sound money, self-custody, decentralization, and personal liberty. During the interview, she shared how her interest in these topics began early in life, shaped by a family culture that emphasized gold, silver, real estate, and a deep skepticism of monetary debasement.

The full IncomeInsider TV episode can be found on YouTube.

Throughout the episode, Teresi explained the importance of financial sovereignty in an increasingly digital world. For her, it reflects a broader worldview centered on independence, critical thinking, and personal responsibility.

She described how lessons from childhood, including early exposure to the concepts of sound money and the Federal Reserve, helped form the foundation for her current views on crypto, privacy, and ownership.

The conversation explored the relationship between traditional hard assets and digital assets, with Teresi arguing that precious metals and cryptocurrencies are often treated as competing camps when, in reality, they can complement one another.

She pointed to silver in particular as an asset she believes deserves more attention, while also emphasizing the growing relevance of privacy-focused cryptocurrencies in a world where surveillance and centralized control are expanding.

Teresi also discussed the importance of self-custody in crypto, warning that many people confuse exposure to digital assets with actual ownership. She explained that holding crypto on exchanges does not provide the same control as managing one’s own private keys, and said that understanding that distinction is essential for anyone serious about decentralization.

The full episode can be found on all major podcast platforms.

Another major theme of the interview was the tension between convenience and control. Teresi reflected on her own experiences with social media platforms, including issues involving account access, monetization, and content ownership, as examples of how quickly centralized systems can limit a person’s freedom.

She connected those experiences to her broader concerns about artificial intelligence, digital identity, and the concentration of power among major technology companies.

In addition to discussing markets and technology, Teresi spoke about the cultural and personal side of these issues. She highlighted the importance of values, community, and building a life aligned with personal principles.

She also encouraged more women to take an active role in investing and financial education, arguing that women should feel empowered to understand markets, build wealth, and make financial decisions for themselves.

The episode offered listeners a practical introduction to some of the steps Teresi believes people can take now to become more financially sovereign. Those steps included learning about crypto, understanding self-custody, exploring privacy-focused projects, and considering hard assets such as gold and silver as part of a broader strategy for preserving wealth and independence.

“Bri brings a perspective that connects big ideas like decentralization, sound money, and digital freedom to real life,” said Ilir Salihi, editor at IncomeInsider. “This episode is about much more than markets. It is about ownership, awareness, and helping everyday people think more carefully about the systems shaping their financial future.”

Bri Teresi is the host of Free the Money, where she explores cryptocurrency, finance, and personal liberty. Her appearance on IncomeInsider TV continues the show’s mission of spotlighting voices that challenge conventional thinking and help viewers better understand the forces reshaping money, investing, and freedom in the modern economy.

To watch the full episode of Bri Teresi on IncomeInsider TV, visit:

https://incomeinsider.org/incomeinsider-tv/#t-1771715875192

About IncomeInsider TV

IncomeInsider TV features conversations on personal finance, investing, entrepreneurship, alternative assets, and the ideas shaping financial freedom in a changing world. Through interviews with experts, founders, and thought leaders, the show helps everyday people better understand the trends influencing wealth, sovereignty, and long-term opportunity.

Bri Teresi of 'Free the Money' visits IncomeInsider TV

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