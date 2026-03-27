Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for ‘BENEATH THE RINGS’ in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ BENEATH THE RINGS ” by Joe Battaglia has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:The Doha 2040 Summer Olympics are supposed to be about gold medals and global unity. Instead, they kick off a descent into terror when twelve Israeli and Lebanese athletes vanish, leaving behind only the chilling threat of The Obsidian Hand and an impossible $500 billion ransom. Veteran journalist Nova Mendelsohn finds herself entangled with a cryptic Ancient Arabic note and a mysterious local merchant, forced to race the clock. Her pursuit of the truth will take her from the glittering Olympic Village into the city's darkest corners and onto the blood-soaked sands of the desert, where a centuries-old vengeance threatens to ignite a catastrophic final act. What secrets lie beneath the surface of the Games, and what will it cost Nova to uncover them?About the Author:Joe Battaglia is a storytelling powerhouse whose three-decade journalism epic pulses with the unyielding fire of Olympic glory. For more than two decades, he's been the unseen force behind the global Olympic movement, crafting Emmy-winning coverage for NBC Olympics, from the electric sprints of Beijing 2008 to the resilient roars of Tokyo 2021, unearthing the raw sweat, shattered dreams, and euphoric triumphs of athletes who chase immortality under the rings. A virtuoso journalist, producer, and author, Joe plunges into the heart of the human odyssey, transforming gritty underdog battles and icon-defining feats into spellbinding sagas that seize your soul and spur you forward. His trailblazing work has snagged two Sports Emmys, plus glittering nods from the International Sports Press Association, Track & Field Writers of America, and International Impact Book Awards. Now, in his electrifying debut novel “Beneath the Rings” - a high-stakes thriller exploding at the 2040 Summer Games where vanishing athletes ignite a web of conspiracy-Joe unleashes his insider's edge. These aren't just stories; they're adrenaline-fueled beacons of the indomitable spirit. Dive in, feel the rush, and let Joe Battaglia light your path to extraordinary.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.