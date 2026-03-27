New Book 'Improve' by Mike Barnes Offers a Guide to Personal and Professional Growth

TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Barnes, bestselling author, coach, and founder of Barnes Leadership and Strategy Coaching LLC, is proud to announce the release of his latest book, “Improve: An Invitation to Personal and Professional Growth.” This empowering guide offers readers a fresh perspective on cultivating mindful growth.Drawing from his extensive 38-year career as a leader in the beverage industry and his passion for heart-led leadership, Barnes delivers a transformative roadmap for positive change. Through the acronym IMPROVE, the book explores critical traits such as proactive leadership, resilience, curiosity, and vulnerability, encouraging readers to actively engage in the process of self-improvement both personally and professionally.“With ‘Improve,’ my goal is to inspire and guide individuals to uncover their limitless potential,” Barnes shares. “Each of us has the capacity to achieve extraordinary things, but it takes purpose, mindfulness, and resilience to unlock that treasure within ourselves.”The book is packed with actionable tools, including activation exercises and journaling prompts, inviting readers to reflect on where they are now and where they aspire to go. Barnes’ conversational tone makes these principles accessible and engaging for professionals, leaders, and anyone seeking a grounded, purposeful life.Key highlights include:• Limitless Potential – A powerful framework for personal and professional growth.• Transformative Insights – Practical steps for achieving meaningful improvement.• Empowering Exercises – Self-reflection tools to uncover purpose and drive.Having authored four bestselling children’s books and the Amazon Bestseller “Hardwired to the Heart,” Barnes is no stranger to writing that motivates and inspires. The release of “Improve” reflects his unwavering commitment to serving others, providing a guide that empowers people to take control of their growth and unlock new pathways of success.Barnes believes that true self-improvement stems from daring to break free from the ordinary and committing to lifelong learning and growth. With this book, he offers the tools, insights, and motivation to help readers cultivate a life of transformation and impact.“Improve: An Invitation to Personal and Professional Growth” (ISBN: 9781969572609) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $17.95, and the ebook retails for $1.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more about Mike Barnes and his work at MikeBarnesCoaching.com From the Back Cover:IMPROVE... An Invitation to Personal and Professional GrowthIn the ever-evolving landscape of personal and professional development, the concept of "IMPROVE" serves as a powerful framework to guide individuals toward continuous growth and success. This acronym encapsulates seven essential positive qualities of life, that when cultivated and nurtured, can transform your approach to life and leadership. TOGETHER let's delve into each component of IMPROVE and explore how embracing these qualities can lead to a more fulfilling and impactful journey in your never-ending quest for personal and professional growth."Fuel your inner fire to IMPROVE... an invitation to depart from the ordinary!""This book bridges the gap between self-improvement and directional relationship management. Concepts are explained flawlessly with definitions, quotes and real-life story examples providing a clear path to personal life improvement. Reading this book will start your personal improvement journey. Personal benefits from reading this book will be a life changing experience when put into practice."- Dr. Larry A Bauman, PhD, Retired CEO of PBC. Inc."With his latest book, IMPROVE, Mike Barnes has managed to inspire, teach, and guide readers by creating the perfect blend of concepts, anecdotes, reflections, and profiles. This book will be wonderfully transformational for readers who fully engage with its powerful message." - Marge Herrera Lewis - Author of “When the Men Were Gone”"What do you actually want to do with your life, and are you in touch with your own reality taking root in your own present and future limitless potential, while also encouraging the limitless potential of others?" – MBAbout MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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