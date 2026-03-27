Prestige Roofing LLC Expands to Wausau with New Location and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

De Pere-Based Roofing Company Plants Its Flag in North Central Wisconsin

This expansion reflects our commitment to bringing dependable, locally rooted roofing services to more Wisconsin communities,” — Jorge Suarez

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Roofing LLC , a locally owned and operated roofing company serving Wisconsin homeowners and businesses since 2015, is proud to announce the grand opening of its second location at 2707 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403. The company will celebrate the milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony on site on Friday, April 25, 2026.The new Wausau office marks a significant step in Prestige Roofing LLC's continued growth across Wisconsin. The company's original location at 1492 S Overland Rd in De Pere has served the Green Bay area and surrounding communities for over a decade, building a reputation for transparent, hassle-free service and quality craftsmanship backed by a 10-year labor warranty."This expansion reflects our commitment to bringing dependable, locally rooted roofing services to more Wisconsin communities," said Jorge Suarez Founder of Prestige Roofing LLC. "North Central Wisconsin deserves the same level of care and expertise we have delivered in the Green Bay area, and this new location puts us right in the heart of the region."With more than 50 years of combined experience across its team, Prestige Roofing LLC offers a full range of residential and commercial roofing services, including roof installation , repair, replacement, and inspection. The company works with a wide variety of materials, including asphalt shingles, metal roofing, flat roofing, stone-coated steel, TPO, and EPDM systems. Exterior services including siding, gutters, fascia and soffit, skylights, and windows are also available, along with emergency roof tarping.Prestige Roofing LLC is an Atlas PRO+ Diamond Level certified contractor and has earned HomeAdvisor Elite Service recognition along with more than 200 five-star reviews from customers across the region. The company offers free estimates, flexible financing options, and veteran and senior discounts.The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on site at 2707 N 6th St, Wausau, WI 54403 on April 25, 2026. Community members, local leaders, and neighbors are welcome to attend.For more information or to schedule a free estimate, contact Prestige Roofing LLC at (920) 791-0414 or visit prestigeroofingllc.com.About Prestige Roofing LLCPrestige Roofing LLC is a locally owned and operated roofing contractor serving homeowners and businesses across Northeastern and North Central Wisconsin. Founded in 2015, the company specializes in residential and commercial roofing, exterior services, and emergency response, and is backed by a 10-year labor warranty and a team with more than 50 years of combined industry experience.

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