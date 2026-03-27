Off-Road.ca Announces Spring Upgrade Season with Lift Kits, Suspension Systems, and Accessories for Canadian Drivers

Spring 2026 truck upgrade season begins with 10% off lift kits, suspension systems, wheels, and aftermarket truck accessories across Canada.

Spring is the best time to upgrade your truck with lift kits Canada drivers trust before installation season begins and inventory becomes limited.” — Off-Road Canada Team

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Largest Off-Road Parts Supplier Announces Spring Prep Sale With 10% Off Lift Kits Canada and Truck Upgrades Nationwide

Off-Road Canada launches its March 2026 promotion to help truck owners prepare their builds before peak off-road season begins.

Off-Road Canada, Canada's largest supplier of aftermarket off-road parts and truck accessories, today announced the launch of its Spring Prep Sale for March 2026, offering 10% off thousands of truck and off-road parts sitewide, including lift kits Canada truck owners rely on for performance and off-road capability. The promotion helps Canadian truck owners and off-road enthusiasts prepare their vehicles before the spring installation rush begins across Canada.

The sale includes major upgrade categories such as lift kits, suspension lift kits, truck wheels, off-road lighting, and other aftermarket truck accessories. The 10% discount is automatically applied at checkout, allowing customers to shop and upgrade without requiring a promotional code.

According to industry market reports, the North American automotive aftermarket industry exceeds $400 billion annually, with truck and off-road modifications representing one of the fastest-growing segments as pickup trucks remain among the most popular vehicles in Canada and the United States.

Lift kits Canada continue to be one of the most in-demand truck upgrades, allowing drivers to increase ground clearance, install larger tires, and improve off-road performance. Off-Road Canada supplies lift kits Canada customers can order online with shipping available across the country.

Popular applications include kits such as the Toyota Tacoma lift kit, along with lift kits for Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, and other popular truck platforms in Canada. These upgrades help improve ground clearance, allow for larger tires, and enhance off-road performance for Canadian drivers.

Off-Road Canada has served Canadian truck and off-road communities since 2008, supplying parts, accessories, and suspension systems from leading brands. The company is also a Rough Country certified dealer and installer, offering professional support for lift kits, suspension upgrades, and off-road performance equipment.

“Spring is when most truck owners start planning their builds,” said the team at Off-Road Canada. “By launching our Spring Prep Sale early, customers can secure the parts they need before installation shops become fully booked and before seasonal inventory shortages begin.”

Customers across Canada can browse the company’s full catalog of aftermarket truck accessories, suspension upgrades, and off-road equipment, with reliable nationwide shipping available through major carriers including Purolator, UPS, and FedEx. The company recently confirmed that its shipping operations remain stable despite ongoing Canada Post service changes.

What’s Included in the Spring Prep Sale

Suspension & Lift Kits

Suspension lift kits and lift kits designed for popular truck and SUV platforms.

Truck Wheels & Tires

Durable truck wheels and off-road tires for improved performance and vehicle stance.

Lighting & Exterior Accessories

LED light bars and exterior truck upgrades for enhanced visibility and off-road capability.

Complete Catalog Access

Customers can shop the full product catalog with 10% off automatically applied at checkout throughout March.

Additional details about the promotion can be found in the company’s official announcement on the Off-Road Canada website.

About Off-Road Canada

Off-Road Canada is Canada’s largest supplier of aftermarket off-road parts and truck accessories. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in North York, Ontario, the company provides truck and UTV owners across Canada with lift kits, suspension systems, wheels, lighting, performance parts, and other off-road accessories from leading manufacturers.

As a Rough Country certified dealer and installer, Off-Road Canada offers expert guidance, nationwide shipping, and financing options through providers such as Affirm and PayPlan. The company serves off-road enthusiasts, truck owners, and automotive professionals across Canada.

Learn more at off-road.ca.

Media Contact

Off-Road Canada

Email: info@off-road.ca

Phone: +1 833-633-7622

Website: https://off-road.ca

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