Level Access calls for proactive, AI-enabled accessibility as digital portfolios expand and regulatory stakes intensify

Company says Hybrid Intelligence approach is key to digital delivery and compliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital portfolios expand faster than teams can manually govern them, and with the European Accessibility Act (EAA) now fully in force—bringing real consequences, including fines and potential market withdrawal for companies that fail to comply—Level Access is launching an awareness campaign on the need for proactive, scalable accessibility, supported by Business Reporter.A global leader in digital accessibility solutions, Level Access is urging organisations to shift from reactive remediation to sustained, operationalised accessibility embedded directly into the digital delivery lifecycle. The campaign has included high-profile features in publications such as Wired and The Independent (UK).Despite significant progress in digital accessibility over the past two decades, issues continue to surface too late—disrupting launches, inflating costs, and excluding customers with disabilities worldwide. Level Access advocates reducing this operational risk by adopting a Hybrid Intelligence model that combines AI, platform automation and human expertise.“Accessibility isn’t a final checklist item—it’s a strategic lever for performance and growth,” said Corbb O’Connor, Director of Thought Leadership at Level Access. “In today’s AI-driven digital environment, organisations that embed accessibility into everyday workflows aren’t just reducing risk—they are unlocking broader reach, more reliable release cycles and stronger customer relationships.”When embedded early, accessibility can drive business performance and growth. In the UK alone, the disability community represents £274 billion in annual spending power—value organisations can unlock by delivering inclusive experiences at scale.The Hybrid Intelligence ModelThe Hybrid Intelligence model provides a continuous ecosystem for modern, actionable digital accessibility:• AI handles scale—analysing designs, code and content in real time.• Platform automation operationalises insights—enforcing quality gates, routing issues and maintaining context.• Human experts provide judgement—defining real-world standards, guiding remediation and resolving edge cases.Together, these components enable more predictable delivery, earlier risk detection, stronger SEO and discoverability, and more accessible end-user experiences, while supporting regulatory compliance.“AI expands scale, but it is the combination of AI, platform intelligence and expert oversight that drives real accessibility outcomes,” said Jonathan Avila, Chief Accessibility Officer at Level Access. “This integrated approach enables organisations to grow their digital footprint without multiplying accessibility issues—reducing technical debt, accelerating delivery and supporting equitable experiences for all users.”To learn more about ensuring accessibility in the age of AI, read the article from Level Access in Business Reporter About Level AccessLevel Access is a global leader in digital accessibility solutions. With an end-to-end approach that combines AI capabilities, platform automation and insights from a large team of subject matter experts, it helps organisations identify accessibility issues earlier, resolve and prevent barriers within the workflow, and demonstrate measurable progress across different organisational stages and scales.Digital accessibility ensures that the digital world and technology are available to everyone, including the 1.3 billion people globally living with disabilities who, together with friends and family, control more than $15 trillion in spending power. By creating accessible digital experiences, organisations can expand market share and achieve compliance with legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the European Accessibility Act (EAA). To learn more, visit https://www.levelaccess.com/ About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company that produces supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content for its online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro. It delivers news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community, and also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast briefings and exclusive summits.

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