The Christman Company and Brinker win top AGC Build America Award for Michigan Central Station rehabilitation

The Christman Company and L.S. Brinker, a Brinker company, have been honored with the 2026 Build America Grand Award

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Christman Company and L.S. Brinker, a Brinker company, have been honored with the 2026 Build America Grand Award from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) for the rehabilitation of Michigan Central Station, selected among 44 project winners across 20 categories. The project was also a category winner in Construction Management Renovation ($126 million or more).These awards, considered among the country's top construction accolades, celebrate outstanding achievements in construction management, innovation, safety, client relations and contributions to the community. Michigan Central Station was chosen from projects across the U.S. as a leading example of one of the most extensive and intricate construction efforts in the nation.“Winning the AGC Build America Grand Award for Michigan Central Station is a testament to what’s possible when construction excellence, innovation and stewardship come together at the highest level,” said Steve Roznowski, president and CEO of The Christman Company. “This project challenged our team in every way, and I couldn’t be more proud of how our people and partners rose to meet that challenge while honoring a historic landmark that means so much to Detroit.”Michigan Central Station, originally opened in 1913, is a 640,000‑square‑foot Beaux Arts landmark that remained vacant for more than thirty years until its acquisition by Ford Motor Company in 2018. The Christman/Brinker Corktown Transformation joint venture led the construction planning and execution for the stabilization, rehabilitation and meticulous restoration of this iconic structure, utilizing advanced preservation technologies with design team lead Quinn Evans.“Ford Motor Company has been a pillar of our community for more than a century,” added Larry Brinker, Jr., chief executive officer, Brinker. “We are inspired every day by working with clients whose vision and impact reach far beyond the intricacies of the buildings themselves. While we bring technology and innovation to every project, it is still the craftsmanship and wisdom that comes with that, that allows us to restore buildings like Michigan Central Station. The most exciting part is training that next level of people who can continue to learn the trade and fill those shoes of those who have come before them.”The project faced significant challenges, including dealing with serious structural damage to the intricate 29,000-tile Guastavino domed ceilings, restoring eight acres of masonry surfaces and sourcing 600 tons of replacement limestone by reopening the original stone quarry. The joint venture organized over 120 trade partners, utilizing a collaborative, phased approach to design and construction.Pairing innovation with traditional craftsmanship, the project team worked to preserve and replicate historic materials while integrating contemporary materials and technology."Michigan Central Station demanded an exceptional degree of diligence and informed decision-making that surpassed standard rehabilitation efforts," said Austin Giesey, senior project manager and historic preservation specialist at Christman/Brinker. "We utilized a combination of established preservation methods and advanced technologies to safeguard existing elements, restore missing features and thoughtfully incorporate modern systems within the building's historic fabric."Beyond construction, the project delivered meaningful community impact. Through the Ford Fast Track program, the joint venture facilitated multiple cohorts of Detroit residents with paid, hands‑on construction experience, helping create a pipeline into the skilled trades.“We are honored to be recognized by AGC with this award, particularly because it celebrates the hard work and incredible craftsmanship of the 3,100 men and women who lovingly restored The Station to its original glory,” said Mary Culler, chair of Ford’s Michigan Central Station project. “I am in awe of the skills and artistry demonstrated by our skilled trades to accomplish this renovation and thanks to them, this iconic building now stands as a symbol for the future of Detroit.”Today, Michigan Central Station serves as the flagship of Ford’s Corktown innovation district, housing hospitality, office, retail, event and public spaces dedicated to mobility research and community engagement.This is Christman’s third Build America Award. Previous winners include the Virginia Capitol Historic Restoration and the University of Notre Dame Administration Building Restoration.Christman/Brinker documented the rehabilitation in the book “ Ruin to Revival, Restoring Michigan Central Station: The Builders’ Journey ,” by staff members Ronald D. Staley, Robert J. Yallop and Austin M. Giesey.High‑resolution project photography is available for media use here About The Christman CompanyThe Christman Company, founded in 1894, is one of the country’s leading professional construction services firms. The company’s award-winning services include construction management, general contracting, design/build, program management, real estate development and self-perform services. Christman specializes in a variety of construction markets, including historic preservation, government, higher and K12 education, industrial and power, healthcare, and corporate office. Ranked at No. 75 in the Engineering News-Record ENR 400 top contractors nationally, Christman has more than $7.7 billion in construction underway managed by 575 professional employees across five states throughout the Southeast U.S., the Midwest, the Southwest U.S., and the Mid-Atlantic. For more information, visit https: www.christmanco.com , and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn About L.S. Brinker, a Brinker CompanyL.S. Brinker, a Brinker company, is a certified Detroit Headquartered Business and Minority Business Enterprise, specializing in construction management and general contracting services and has been pivotal in the revitalization of Detroit for more than 30 years.Brinker is an established premier provider of complete construction services, with diverse ownership and a reputation for fostering equitable work experiences in an industry that has historically struggled. As a family of companies, they provide the complete range of commercial construction services from construction management, general contracting, exterior and interior carpentry to glass and glazing, carpet and flooring, and supply.Founded in Detroit in 1989, when others left the city because times were tough, they doubled down and stayed put, becoming a major player in the transformation of Detroit. Throughout their growth and acquisitions, they’ve stood for quality, integrity, and a different way of doing business. Today, they continue to raise the bar for the depth and breadth of expertise, services, and efficiencies that one organization can provide to clients. For more information, visit the Brinker website and LinkedIn.Christman Social MediaFacebook: www.facebook.com/thechristmanco/ LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/the-christman-company/

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