Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Speaker Heastie Introduce Legislation to Protect Vaccine Access for New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie today announced the introduction of two bills in the Senate and Assembly to protect access to lifesaving vaccines for New Yorkers amid an unprecedented federal assault on the science-based system for recommending vaccines widely regarded as a cornerstone of successful public health efforts.

The first bill would require that in addition to the vaccines recommended by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP), health insurers also cover vaccines recommended by the Commissioner of Health to the Superintendent of Financial Services, utilizing generally accepted medical standards and taking into consideration recommendations by nationally or internationally recognized scientific organizations.

The second bill removes references to ACIP in the Public Health Law (relating to school immunization requirements and recommended immunization schedule for newborns), Education Law (relating to the immunizations that physicians and nurse practitioners are authorized to prescribe or order and that pharmacists are authorized to administer), and Social Services Law (relating to Medicaid coverage). The bill would also authorize pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 immunization to children ages two to 18 under State law. Currently, pharmacists are only authorized by State law to administer the vaccine to adults.

“Our public health policies should be guided by science, not politics,” Governor Hochul said. “Yet under President Trump and HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we’ve watched the federal government empower vaccine skeptics and shred scientific consensus around the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Here in New York, we’re fighting back. I’m proud to partner with Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie on this legislation to protect vaccine access, put experts at the center of our public health policies, and keep New Yorkers healthy.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “In an era where federal health officials are undermining scientific integrity and sowing skepticism about lifesaving vaccines, New York is making the conscious choice to champion our medical professionals and reaffirm this state's commitment to the evidence-based practices that have safeguarded communities for generations. This joint legislative package builds off our previously passed proposals and embodies a comprehensive and scientifically grounded approach to public health. It reinforces our healthcare system while modernizing our vaccine guidance to ensure it is clear, accessible, and firmly anchored in expert knowledge. Together, we are not just advocating for public health; we are upholding the principles of science and evidence that have been proven time and again are essential for a healthy society.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Vaccines have helped keep our families healthy, eradicate deadly diseases and protect our most vulnerable populations. While the federal administration disregards decades of scientific research and puts Americans at risk, here in New York, we believe in science. These bills will help ensure New Yorkers continue to have access to lifesaving immunizations.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “I am proud that Governor Hochul and the Legislature are working together to ensure that New York State prioritizes scientific research and knowledge when it comes to life saving vaccines. I look forward to passing these proposals on the Senate floor so we can send a clear message to the federal administration that public health must be protected from unfounded conspiracies that are putting communities in danger.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “At a time when federal guidance is becoming increasingly uncertain, we must ensure that New York can continue to follow trusted medical expertise and keep lifesaving vaccines available in our communities. I’m honored to carry this bill, and am grateful to Governor Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for supporting this legislation which takes politics out of vaccine access.”

Legislation A.10710/S.9599 includes the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Physicians and/or other similar nationally or internationally recognized scientific organizations in the establishment of immunization administration regulations.

Legislation A.10711/S.9598 requires the administration of certain vaccines for children in accordance with regulations issued by the commissioner, utilizing generally accepted medical standards and based on recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Physicians, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and/or other similar nationally or internationally recognized scientific organizations; removes certain requirements for vaccines to be administered under federal guidance.