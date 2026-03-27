Heather Durkin Builds Clarity Where Enterprise Complexity Hides Risks, Inefficiencies, & Missed Financial Opportunities

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heather Durkin specializes in exposing the gaps between what organizations believe their data is telling them—and what it is actually doing to their bottom line. By strengthening how enterprise information is structured, governed, and trusted, she helps energy organizations surface insight that improves decision‑making, restores operational control, and drives measurable financial impact.

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