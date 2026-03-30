Two Books Published by Advantage | The Authority Company Win 2026 Axiom Awards

Advantage|The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. "All Physicians Lead" by Dr. Leon Moores was named an Axiom gold medalist in business commentary, recognized as a gold medalist in business commentary in the 2026 Axiom Business Book Awards. "The New Life Blueprint" by Dr. Natalia Peart recognized as a bronze medalist in work-life balance/time prioritization in the 2026 Axiom Business Book Awards.

Advantage | The Authority Company announced two of its books won 2026 Axiom Awards: "All Physicians Lead" (Gold) and "The New Life Blueprint" (Bronze).

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantage | The Authority Company, the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority-builder for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, is pleased to announce that two of its titles earned honors in the 2026 Axiom Business Book Awards. All Physicians Lead " by Dr. Leon Moores was named an Axiom gold medalist in business commentary, and " The New Life Blueprint " by Dr. Natalia Peart was selected as a bronze medalist in work-life balance/time prioritization. Both are published by Forbes Books.“Much of our mission at Advantage is geared toward helping our distinguished members share their experience, expertise, perspective, and thought leadership with the world,” said Adam Witty, founder and CEO of Advantage | The Authority Company. “Writing a book that resonates and educates elevates their authority while impacting and increasing their audience.“These two books are great examples of how highly-accomplished leaders can deliver valuable content that opens pathways to new thinking, solutions, and improvements in lives and industries. Receiving honors from a prestigious independent business book award program such as Axiom is very gratifying to our members and to our talented, collaborative team at Advantage.”Advantage | The Authority Company, which Witty founded in 2005, is a partner for top professionals, executives, founders, owners, and visionaries who focus on activating and elevating their authority through done-for-you book publishing and ongoing authority-building services beyond the book launch.Launched in 2007, the Axiom Business Book Awards are the largest and most respected guidepost for business books in today’s evolving publishing landscape. Each year, Axiom honors influential business titles and their creators across more than 25 categories. From groundbreaking ideas in entrepreneurship and leadership to essential knowledge in personal finance and sales, these awards celebrate books that bring new perspectives to a dynamic, competitive marketplace. For the full list of 2026 medalists, visit: https://axiomawards.com/blog/2026-medalists Advantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under six primary imprints — Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books — in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building media services. Advantage operates offices in both Charleston, S.C. and London.

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