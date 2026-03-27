Miracle Car Wash Advisors Successfully Represents CJ’s Car Wash in Strategic Sale to Summit Wash Holdings

Our team leveraged deep industry relationships and a rigorous, competitive process to ensure the market fully appreciated the business’s unique strengths.” — Colin May and John-Michael Tamburro

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Car Wash Advisors, a leading specialized advisor in car wash mergers and acquisitions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the sale of CJ’s Car Wash, a premier 11-location express car wash platform operating throughout New Jersey, to Summit Wash Holdings, the parent company to Russell Speeder’s, Speeders, and Waters.Summit Wash Holdings, a rapidly expanding, membership-focused car wash platform, continues its aggressive growth strategy in the Northeast region. This acquisition strengthens Summit's presence in New Jersey, a key market where the company has been actively expanding its footprint under the evolving Speeders brand. Founded originally as Russell Speeder’s in 1963, the platform has built a strong reputation for exceptional quality, customer service, and innovative membership experiences, and this transaction further solidifies its position as one of the fastest-growing operators in the industry.Miracle Car Wash Advisors exclusively represented the sellers of CJ’s Car Wash, in a carefully managed, confidential, and highly competitive process. The structured bid solicitation drew strong interest from a diverse group of strategic operators and financial buyers, resulting in multiple compelling offers and ultimately delivering an outstanding outcome for the seller.Jeremy Liebhoff, Owner of CJ’s Car Wash, shared: “Selling the business I’ve poured years of passion and hard work into is a profoundly personal decision. Miracle executed a highly disciplined, confidential process that generated genuine competition among qualified buyers. Their expertise in positioning our platform, meticulous attention to detail, and strategic market insight not only maximized value but exceeded what we thought was possible. I couldn’t be more grateful for their partnership.”Colin May and John-Michael Tamburro, Strategic Advisors at Miracle, commented: “CJ’s Car Wash is a premium, well-maintained express platform with robust fundamentals, loyal customer base, and prime locations across New Jersey. Our team leveraged deep industry relationships and a rigorous, competitive process to ensure the market fully appreciated the business’s unique strengths. As the car wash industry continues to consolidate and attract significant institutional capital, Miracle remains committed to providing tailored, high-touch advisory services that empower owners to realize their business’s full potential.”Reed Taylor, representing Summit Wash Holdings, added: “CJ’s Car Wash represents an outstanding strategic addition to our growing platform. The sites align perfectly with our focus on high-quality express locations and membership-driven operations in the Northeast. We greatly appreciated the professionalism, efficiency, and collaborative approach demonstrated by Miracle throughout the process, which enabled us to execute the transaction confidently and swiftly.”This deal highlights Miracle Car Wash Advisors’ proven track record of guiding car wash owners through sophisticated sale processes to achieve maximum value while maintaining confidentiality and operational continuity.About Miracle Car Wash Advisors:Miracle Car Wash Advisors is a specialized real estate and M&A advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the car wash industry. With extensive relationships across operators, developers, financiers, and investors, the firm delivers confidential, competitive sale processes and strategic guidance to help owners achieve optimal outcomes.About Summit Wash Holdings:Summit Wash Holdings is an industry-leading, membership-focused car wash platform established in 2022, initially through a partnership with the historic Russell Speeder’s Car Wash. Backed by New Mountain Capital, Summit operates a growing portfolio of locations across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast, emphasizing superior service, eco-friendly practices, and unlimited membership models under brands including Russell Speeder’s, Speeders, and Waters.About New Mountain CapitalNew Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm managing significant assets and focused on long-term growth and business building across various sectors, including automotive aftermarket services.

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