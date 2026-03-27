Near Named to Clutch 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for 2026

Near Ranked #14 on the Clutch 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for 2026

Near attributes 116% revenue growth to sustained demand for nearshore recruiting and staffing from U.S. companies

Making the Clutch 100 is a milestone we're proud of. What drives us is simple: Help companies hire great people and make the process as fast and simple as possible. Apparently that's working.” — Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near, a full-service recruiting and staffing firm connecting U.S. companies with top-performing remote talent in Latin America, today announced its recognition as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Near ranked 14th on the list based on revenue growth from 2024 to 2025.

Near submitted verified financial data to qualify for The Clutch 100 and was ranked 14th based on a revenue growth rate of 116% from 2024 to 2025. This marks the company’s first appearance on the list, and it placed as the highest-ranked provider in the staffing and recruiting category.

"Making this list isn't just a milestone — it's proof. Proof that your clients trust you, that your work delivers, and that your growth is built on something real," said Tim Condon, Chief Revenue Officer at Clutch. "In a market full of options, buyers need partners they can count on. The companies on this list are exactly that. We're proud to recognize each of them and make sure the right buyers know who they are. This is well-deserved."

Near's growth reflects a broader shift in how U.S. companies approach hiring. As organizations face increasing pressure to make the most of their hiring budgets while still securing high-quality talent, many are expanding beyond local markets and turning to nearshore hiring as a more efficient and scalable solution.

Near supports this shift by managing the full hiring process, from sourcing and vetting candidates to onboarding, payroll, compliance, and ongoing support. The company focuses exclusively on Latin America, enabling clients to hire experienced professionals who work in aligned time zones and integrate directly into their teams.

To date, Near has helped more than 950 companies, including Function Health, Expensify, and Deel, hire full-time team members across sales, finance, marketing, operations, and software engineering roles. Clients receive vetted candidate shortlists in three to five days, with most roles filled in under three weeks.

“Our growth is a direct result of how companies are rethinking hiring,” said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near. “Teams are under pressure to move quickly, make the right hires, and use their budgets more effectively. Expanding beyond local talent pools is becoming the default, and our role is to make that process simple and reliable.”

Unlike traditional recruiting models, Near operates as a hands-on partner throughout the hiring process. Customers rely on the company not just to source candidates, but to guide hiring decisions, streamline the whole process, and reduce the complexity that often comes with global hiring.

View Near's client reviews on its Clutch profile.

About Near:

Near (Hire With Near) is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 950 companies—like Function Health, Expensify, and Deel—use Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate and a 4.9 G2 rating, Near handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in 3–5 days, and most companies hire in under 3 weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand's credibility, and grow their business.

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