Pioneer Healthcare Services Honored at the 2025 Educational Advertising Awards

Pioneer Healthcare Services.

San Diego-based staffing agency secures Gold and Silver honors for excellence in digital marketing and website innovation.

The website rebuild was our foundation, but the true success lies in the systems we built around it. We’ve ensured that every travel professional’s journey is as efficient and supported as possible.” — Velina Velikova, Marketing Specialist

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Healthcare Services , a travel therapy and healthcare staffing agency placing clinicians in school-based and medical settings nationwide, took home three awards at the 2025 Educational Advertising Awards.The competition is the largest of its kind in the country, drawing thousands of entries from universities, school districts, and education-focused organizations across every state. Pioneer walked away with a Gold in Newsletters and Silvers in both Website Refresh and Total Digital Marketing Program."The website rebuild was our foundation, but the true success lies in the systems we built around it. We’ve ensured that every travel professional’s journey is as efficient and supported as possible." said Velina Velikova, Marketing Specialist at Pioneer Healthcare Services. "At the end of the day, every digital touchpoint exists to reduce gaps in care for kids and communities.”The Gold in Newsletters reflects a program built around one idea: that every clinician, school district, and healthcare facility should receive content that is actually relevant to them. Pioneer developed segmented newsletters tailored to each audience, surfacing the trends and role-specific information that matter most, creating an experience that feels personal from the first email.The Silver for Website Refresh recognizes a site built around the user first. Whether someone is a clinician searching for their next opportunity or a district administrator tracking down staffing information, Pioneer redesigned the experience to be efficient, intuitive, and friction-free for both.The Silver for Total Digital Marketing Program reflects what has been a foundational year for Pioneer. As technology continues to advance, Pioneer has stayed right there with it, building out the systems, content, and tools to ensure a smoother, more connected experience across every touchpoint.Pioneer’s award-winning digital strategy supports its mission to place Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists, and more in settings where they are needed most. This recognition follows Pioneer’s recent inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list and its ranking as one of the largest education staffing firms by Staffing Industry Analysts."By modernizing our digital infrastructure, we’ve made it faster and easier for clinicians to find the right fit, which directly translates to more therapists in classrooms and fewer students waiting for the care they deserve." added Clark Phillips, COO.Every email, every page, every campaign is built by a team that genuinely cares about the work behind it. That work exists for one reason: to connect skilled therapists, nurses, and special education professionals with the schools and facilities that need them most, and ultimately reduce gaps in care for the kids and communities who depend on those services.About Pioneer Healthcare ServicesPioneer Healthcare Services is a San Diego-based travel therapy and healthcare staffing agency founded on the belief that staffing should be personal. The company places therapists, nurses, school psychologists, special education professionals, and a wide range of other healthcare disciplines in school-based and medical settings across the country. For more information, visit pioneerhealthcareservices.com

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