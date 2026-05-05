American IRA Hosts Jens Nielsen for Webinar on Adapting to Changing Real Estate Market Conditions

Learn how investors can pivot beyond traditional multifamily deals and identify new opportunities in a shifting market.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Jens Nielsen, focused on how investors can adapt to changing market conditions and uncover opportunities beyond traditional multifamily real estate investments.In this session, Nielsen will share how he is adjusting his investment approach in response to evolving market dynamics while maintaining a disciplined focus on long-term growth. The webinar will examine how investors can reassess strategies, evaluate new asset classes, and remain competitive in a more constrained environment.The discussion will also cover how to analyze deals in a tighter market, manage risk effectively, and identify opportunities that align with current conditions. Attendees will gain practical insight into navigating uncertainty and making informed investment decisions in today’s real estate landscape.The presentation is intended for investors seeking to better understand how to respond to market shifts and position themselves for continued success.What You’ll Learn:1. Pivot to Light IndustrialExplore why investors are shifting beyond multifamily to stabilize returns and adapt to changing markets.2. Use a Repeatable FrameworkLearn a disciplined approach to evaluating alternative assets and making clearer investment decisions.3. Unlock Retirement CapitalDiscover how self-directed accounts can expand access to alternative investments while maintaining control.Event: May 6th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/56-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

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