Louis Enrique Negrón, Sr., Named President & Executive Director of the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation

Louis Enrique Negrón, Sr

This is not just about funding programs; it is about transforming futures and building a legacy of excellence for generations to come.” — Louis Enrique Negrón, Sr.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clayton County Public Schools Foundation ( CCPSF ) has named Rev. Louis Enrique Negrón, Sr., as its new President and Executive Director, ushering in a new chapter of strategic partnerships, philanthropic investment, and expanded community engagement to support students and families across Clayton County and the Clayton County Public Schools district.“I am incredibly excited to welcome Louis Negrón as our President and Executive Director,” said Hayelom Tadesse, Chairman of the CCPSF. “His appointment marks a pivotal moment for the Foundation and the District. Louis is a proven leader whose passion for youth development and community empowerment directly aligns with our mission.Negrón brings more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership, community development, and fundraising experience to the role. He previously served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, one of the nation’s leading mentoring and youth development organizations. In that role, he helped expand programs centered on mentorship, college readiness, leadership development, and economic empowerment for youth across metro Atlanta.An Afro-Puerto Rican leader originally from Oakland, California, Negrón is widely respected for his commitment to building bridges across communities and expanding opportunities for underserved youth and families. A graduate of Morehouse College and an ordained minister, his career has focused on advancing educational equity, community leadership, and collaborative solutions to complex social challenges.Negrón’s leadership philosophy centers on collaboration among schools, families, businesses, and community organizations. His background in nonprofit leadership, mentoring, fundraising, and faith-based community engagement positions him to expand the CCPSF’s reach and long-term impact throughout the county.His appointment as President and Executive Director reflects the Foundation’s commitment to deepening relationships across Clayton County’s diverse communities, including its growing Latino population, while broadening its impact on student success."My vision for the CCPSF is to catalyze opportunity, where innovation, equity, and community converge to ensure every student has the resources, support, and belief system necessary to thrive,” Negrón said. “This is not just about funding programs; it is about transforming futures and building a legacy of excellence for generations to come."The CCPSF continues to expand its focus on literacy, STEM, workforce development, philanthropy, and whole child support, his leadership will help unite the school district, families, and our strategic partners around a shared vision: creating meaningful, life-changing opportunities for every student we serve.“I hope to help the Foundation, the school district, and the Clayton County community deepen its stakeholder coalition,” Negrón said. “These robust relationships will ultimately benefit even more children and families across the area.”Click https://ccpsfoundationinc.org/ to find out more about the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation.###About the Clayton County Public Schools FoundationThe Clayton County Public Schools Foundation (CCPSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Clayton County Public Schools by generating philanthropic resources that provide scholarships, classroom grants, and strategic partnerships that enhance educational opportunities for students and educators throughout the district. Visit https://ccpsfoundationinc.org/ for more information.

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