Brothers All Natural Lands Former PepsiCo Executive Melissa McCormack

Melissa McCormack VP, CPG Sales Brothers International

Brothers International is proud to announce the appointment of Melissa McCormack as Vice President of CPG Sales for the Brothers All Natural Consumer Division.

We are committed to assembling a world-class team to support our ambitious growth... and top-tier talent like Melissa is key to making that vision a reality.” — Travis Betters, CEO/President

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers International is proud to announce the appointment of Melissa McCormack as Vice President of CPG Sales for the Brothers All Natural Consumer Division. Melissa brings an exceptional track record in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, with deep expertise in driving strategic growth, delivering performance-driven leadership and building high-impact partnerships."We are thrilled to welcome Melissa to our sales team in Rochester," said Travis Betters, CEO/President. "Her distinguished career in the CPG industry, combined with her ability to deliver results at scale, makes her an exciting addition to our growing team."With more than two decades of sales experience at PepsiCo working on some of the most recognized brands in the food and beverage industry, Melissa is a proven transformational leader. Her deep understanding of the CPG landscape and ability to accelerate revenue growth will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s future.“I am incredibly excited to join Travis and the team at Brothers. Brothers All Natural has an exceptional legacy of over 20 years of sustained growth and category leadership,” McCormack stated. “I look forward to working alongside this talented team to expand our reach, deepen customer relationships, and drive meaningful impact across the business in its next chapter.”In her new role on the Brothers All Natural sales team, Melissa will focus on advancing the company’s strategic growth objectives using her dynamic, results-driven approach.“At Brothers International, we are committed to assembling a world-class team to support our ambitious growth,” said Betters. “We are focused on scaling the organization in a thoughtful, strategic way, and top-tier talent like Melissa is key to making that vision a reality.”Brothers International Food Holdings, LLCBrothers International Food Holdings, LLC. is based in Rochester, New York with offices in Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Winter Haven, Florida, Shanghai (China), and Quito (Ecuador). A group of industry experts with a 60+ year history and experience in the fruit business, solely dedicated to exceeding their customers’ expectations.Since the company was founded in 2001, it has been led by Founder and CEO, Travis Betters, whose family has been involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. In 2020 Benford Capital Partners (“Benford Capital” or “BCP”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, recapitalized Brothers International. BCP and Brothers developed a plan focused on acquisition growth as well as investing in sales, marketing and new product development to support organic growth, both in the ingredients and Brothers All Natural divisions.The divisions of Brothers International include Brothers Ingredients, Dennick FruitSource, Hosh International, and Food Partners which are full-service direct importers, distributors, and suppliers of bulk packaged fruit ingredients for the food and beverage industry.Brothers International is also the parent company of Brothers All Natural, a business comprised of leading branded and private label freeze-dried snacks. Both branded and private label products can be found at retailers nationwide.For more information, visit brothersinternational.com.

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