LANG REALTY’S SCOTT AGRAN ON THE SOUTH FLORIDA MARKET AND THE BUYERS DRIVING ITS GROWTH

Scott Agran, Co-Founder, Operating Partner and President of Lang Realty, has helped guide the South Florida brokerage’s growth for more than three decades, with a focus on luxury residential real estate and client-driven service.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than three decades, Lang Realty has been a leading presence in South Florida residential real estate, specializing in luxury homes, waterfront properties and country club communities. As Co-Founder, Operating Partner, and President, Scott Agran has helped guide the brokerage through multiple real estate cycles while building a culture centered on entrepreneurial agents and personalized service.

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has grown alongside the South Florida market and today serves a diverse mix of local buyers and sellers as well as clients relocating or purchasing second homes from across the country, primarily the northeast.

We spoke with Agran about the evolving South Florida housing market, the continued demand for the region’s lifestyle-driven communities, and how Lang Realty positions both its agents and clients for success.

Lang Realty has built a strong reputation in South Florida over several decades. What core principles have guided the company’s growth since its early days?

Lang Realty’s primary distinction is our boutique philosophy coupled with an entrepreneurial spirit. While most successful agents master the fundamentals of listing and selling homes, nearly all can benefit from a personalized business consultant approach rather than a traditional brokerage model. Over three decades, Lang Realty has developed proven systems to help agents scale their business in an organized, systematic way. Regardless of your background, we can seamlessly integrate you into our strategic process to enhance your personal brand and build upon your past success.

Because we operate as a non-compete brokerage, the more successful our agents are, the more successful the company becomes. Our boutique structure allows us to provide agents with immediate answers, strategic guidance, and hands-on support. That responsiveness is critical in real estate, where deals move quickly, and opportunities can appear at any time.

Real estate markets across South Florida have experienced significant shifts in recent years. What trends are you seeing today that will shape the next phase of the market?

The market today can feel somewhat confusing because conditions vary depending on location and price point.

In some areas inventory remains extremely tight, similar to what we saw during the COVID years. In other markets we’re beginning to see more homes coming onto the market. Because of those differences, having an experienced agent guiding both buyers and sellers through the process is more important than ever.

South Florida remains a very active market overall because the lifestyle here continues to attract strong demand.

Many brokerage firms are competing for talent. What makes Lang Realty an attractive brokerage for agents looking to grow their business?

Most real estate agents know how to work with buyers and sellers, but many struggle with building a consistent and scalable business.

At Lang Realty we take a business-focused approach with our agents. We provide proven systems, tools and support designed to help them maximize their business development efforts. Our agents are not treated as impersonal salespeople—they are valued partners whose success directly contributes to the success of the company.

Technology has transformed how buyers search for homes and how agents market listings. How is Lang Realty leveraging technology while maintaining personal relationships?

We provide our agents with advanced digital marketing tools, websites, CRM systems, and AI-driven marketing platforms.

However, technology alone doesn’t create success. What differentiates Lang Realty is that we combine those tools with consistent in-person training, workshops, and coaching so our agents understand how to deploy them effectively. The combination of technology and personal expertise helps our agents deliver a more efficient and personalized experience for their clients.

Luxury real estate continues to be a major driver in Palm Beach County. How has demand influenced Lang Realty’s strategy?

Lang Realty has been a leader in luxury real estate in South Florida for more than 35 years.

To expand our reach even further, we are transitioning our long-standing relationship with LuxuryRealEstate.com to Luxury Portfolio International. This partnership will provide greater global exposure for our listings and stronger connections with top luxury brokers around the world.

What differentiates the South Florida real estate market from other major markets across the country?

South Florida offers a unique combination of advantages. Our warm climate, active lifestyle and favorable tax environment continue to attract buyers from across the country and internationally. Palm Beach County also offers a wide variety of housing options—from waterfront estates to country club communities to vibrant downtown living—which gives buyers flexibility depending on their lifestyle preferences.

Looking ahead five to ten years, what is your long-term vision for Lang Realty?

Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies will continue to reshape how real estate is marketed and transacted.

Our focus will remain on recruiting the best agents and equipping them with the most advanced tools available. When innovative technology is combined with experienced professionals, it creates an exceptional experience for buyers and sellers.

South Florida has long attracted buyers from outside the region. What are you hearing from those clients today?

South Florida has always been a destination market, and that continues today. Buyers from cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia are drawn by the climate, lifestyle and tax advantages Florida offers.

Some are relocating permanently, while others are purchasing second homes so they can spend more time here throughout the year.

For buyers coming from major Northeast cities, what aspects of South Florida tend to surprise them the most?

Many are surprised by how easy everyday life can be here. South Florida has grown in recent years and traffic has increased, but compared with commuting in many Northeast cities, getting around here is still relatively convenient. Buyers often find that the overall lifestyle offers a level of comfort and accessibility that can be hard to match elsewhere.

About Scott Agran

Scott Agran is Co-Founder, Operating Partner and President of Lang Realty. Since 1989, Lang Realty has developed a strong reputation in South Florida residential real estate, particularly in luxury properties, country club communities and waterfront homes. Agran began his career in commercial real estate, converting apartment complexes into condominiums before relocating to South Florida to pursue opportunities in the region’s growing residential market. He is a member of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has grown into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies, with approximately 300 agents and offices throughout Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie. Known for its market expertise, community involvement, and client-first approach, Lang continues to set the standard in South Florida real estate. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com.

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