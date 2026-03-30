Rainbow Returns as Innovation Title Sponsor of Agribusiness Global℠ Trade Summit in Las Vegas

Trade Summit 2026 Register Today Rainbow

Global crop input leaders to gather in Las Vegas for sourcing and partnership event

The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit has become one of the most important global gathering points for the crop input industry.” — Wicky Wang, CEO, Rainbow

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agribusiness Global℠ Trade Summit will return for its 19th year Aug. 5-6 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center, bringing together crop input leaders from around the world for one of the industry’s premier global sourcing and networking events. Organizers announced that Rainbow will once again serve as the event’s Innovation Title Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing collaboration and progress across global agriculture.

The summit provides a focused environment where attendees can explore new products, discuss emerging trends and build strategic relationships across the crop protection, biologicals, plant nutrition and agricultural technology sectors.

The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit brings together executives, sourcing leaders, product development teams, distributors and manufacturers representing companies from more than 40 countries. The event is designed to facilitate business connections between international suppliers and global crop input companies seeking new technologies, partners and market opportunities.

As Innovation Title Sponsor, Rainbow supports the summit’s mission of highlighting forward-looking solutions that help agribusiness companies respond to evolving market needs.

Founded as a global provider of crop protection products, plant nutrition solutions and agricultural technologies, Rainbow works with distribution partners and agricultural companies worldwide to deliver solutions that support productivity, sustainability and grower success.

“The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit has become one of the most important global gathering points for the crop input industry,” said Wicky Wang, CEO, Rainbow. “We are proud to support an event that connects manufacturers, distribution partners and agribusiness leaders from around the world. These conversations and partnerships are critical to accelerating the development and delivery of new agricultural solutions.”

“For nearly two decades, the Trade Summit has created a unique space for global agribusiness leaders to build relationships and explore the technologies shaping the future of crop inputs,” said Renee Targos, Group Editor of AgriBusiness Global. “Rainbow’s continued support as Innovation Title Sponsor underscores the importance of collaboration as the industry works to meet the evolving needs of growers worldwide.”

The Trade Summit will feature market outlooks, product insights and networking opportunities designed to help companies identify suppliers, expand partnerships and discover technologies shaping the future of agriculture.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with global suppliers in the Trade Summit’s exhibit and sourcing area, where companies will showcase developments in crop protection, biologicals, plant nutrition and related technologies.

To view the full agenda and list of participating exhibitors, visit:

https://www.tradesummit.com/global/exhibitor-list

https://www.tradesummit.com/global/schedule/

To register for the Agribusiness Global Trade Summit, visit:

https://www.tradesummit.com/global/registration/

About AgriBusiness Global

For 37 years, AgriBusiness Global has served as a business information source for leaders across the global crop input value chain. Through journalism, research and industry events, the brand delivers insights that help companies develop crop solutions, leverage emerging technologies and support a safe and abundant global food supply.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

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