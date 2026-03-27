Right This Way Flooring Announces Grand Opening of Curated Boutique Flooring Showroom in the Heart of Boulder

The team behind RTW Flooring Boulder The Right This Way Flooring Boulder Showroom

Join RTW Flooring’s Grand Opening in Boulder! Explore our curated boutique showroom at 2525 Arapahoe Ave on March 31, 4-6 PM. Stunning floors, done right.

Flooring should be an inspiring journey, not a chore. Our boutique Boulder flooring showroom offers a guided experience where every product is hand-selected for quality, style, and performance.” — Chris Edwards

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right This Way Flooring (RTW Flooring), Boulder’s premier destination for high-quality, personalized flooring solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening and official ribbon-cutting ceremony of its new boutique flooring showroom. Located at 2525 Arapahoe Ave E34, the showroom is strategically situated in the bustling Arapahoe shopping district, directly adjacent to the iconic McGuckin Hardware.

The celebration will take place on March 31, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Held in conjunction with the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, the event marks a significant milestone for RTW Flooring as it expands its footprint to better serve the Boulder community with a highly curated, service-first approach to home improvement.

A Boutique Alternative to Big-Box Flooring

Founded by Chris Edwards, an industry veteran with a passion for redefining the client experience, Right This Way Flooring was built on the belief that choosing new floors should be an inspiring, hospitable journey rather than an overwhelming chore. While many homeowners feel lost in the endless aisles of "big-box" retailers, the RTW showroom offers a "Right This Way" experience—a guided, boutique environment where every product has been hand-selected for quality, style, and performance.

“We wanted to create a space that feels like a partnership from the moment you walk in,” says Chris Edwards, Founder of Right This Way Flooring. “Our mascot, the butler, isn't just a logo; he represents our commitment to hospitality and trust. We aren't just selling materials; we are walking alongside our clients to ensure their vision becomes a reality with precision and care”.

Strengthening the Boulder Business Ecosystem

The grand opening is more than just a business expansion; it is a celebration of local partnership. The event is supported by Melton Design Build, a fellow member of the Boulder Chamber and a long-standing leader in the local design and construction community.

“As a local business, we believe in the power of the Boulder ecosystem,” says Randi Pilon, who helps lead the RTW Flooring team. “Partnering with the Boulder Chamber and having the support of friends like Melton Design Build reinforces our commitment to the community. We are proud to be part of a network of local experts who prioritize quality and integrity above all else.”

This focus on local collaboration is a core tenet of RTW’s values: being System-driven, Hospitable, Adaptable, Responsible, and Positive. By situating the showroom next to McGuckin Hardware—a Boulder institution—RTW aims to make the home renovation process as convenient and high-quality as possible for residents.

Expertly Curated Products for the Colorado Lifestyle

The new Boulder flooring store features an extensive Flooring Guide designed specifically to help homeowners navigate the unique demands of the Colorado climate. From family-friendly luxury vinyl that stands up to muddy boots to high-durability hardwoods perfect for the "mountain lifestyle," the collection is curated for both aesthetics and long-term performance.

Featured Showroom Highlights Include:

The Family & Pet-Friendly Collection: High-performance, waterproof luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and laminate options that offer the beauty of natural wood without the maintenance concerns.

Sustainable & Eco-Conscious Flooring: A dedicated section for homeowners looking to reduce their environmental footprint with responsibly sourced materials.

Custom Carpet & Rugs: Tailored textures and patterns that bring warmth and character to any room.

Premium Hardwoods: Timeless, elegant selections that reflect the natural beauty of the Front Range.

The "Done Right" Promise: Industry-Leading Guarantees

At the heart of Right This Way Flooring is the "Stunning Floors. Done Right." promise. Unlike the industry standard, RTW puts its reputation on the line with two ironclad guarantees designed to provide total peace of mind:

Lifetime Performance Guarantee: RTW stands behind the quality of its installation for the life of the floor. If there is ever an issue with the craftsmanship of the install, they will make it right.

On-Time, On-Budget Guarantee: RTW understands that home renovations are disruptive. They guarantee the project will finish on the agreed-upon date and at the locked-in price. If the project is delayed, RTW pays the client $200 per day for every day it goes over schedule.

“We know that a flooring project is an investment in your home and your quality of life,” Edwards adds. “That’s why we’ve built our business on accountability. Whether you are a homeowner, an interior designer, or a construction professional, you can trust us to be the most reliable part of your renovation.”

Event Details

The Boulder community is invited to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony and explore the new space.

Date: March 31, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Ribbon cutting at 4:30 PM)

Location: 2525 Arapahoe Ave E34, Boulder, CO 80302 (Next to McGuckin Hardware)

Special Guests: Representatives from the Boulder Chamber of Commerce and Melton Design Build.

Refreshments will be served, and the RTW team will be on hand to offer personalized consultations and walkthroughs of the new product lines.

About Right This Way Flooring

Right This Way Flooring is a boutique flooring provider based in Boulder, CO, specializing in premium materials and expert installation. Founded on the principles of hospitality and craftsmanship, RTW Flooring serves residential homeowners, investors, commercial clients, and design professionals with a curated selection of hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, and sustainable products. Their mission is to transform spaces and lives through expertly crafted flooring experiences that balance precision, aesthetics, and personal service.

For more information, visit rtwflooring.com or follow them on social media for design inspiration and project updates.

Media Contact: Chris Edwards Founder, Right This Way Flooring Phone: 303-951-5575 Email: chris@rtwflooring.com Website: www.RTWFlooring.com

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