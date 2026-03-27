Friends of Commerce Builds a Digital Home for Andover Fabrics - High-performing digital channel drives record revenue

Friends of Commerce delivers BigCommerce and Acumatica ERP integration, powering scalable B2B eCommerce and driving 83% revenue growth for Andover Fabrics.

Friends of Commerce helped turn our biggest weakness, our website, into our biggest strength. The results were so significant I had to double-check the data. Today, it drives our business.” — Adam Weinstein, President for Andover Fabrics

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Commerce (FoC), a B2B eCommerce and digital transformation consultancy, is excited to announce the launch of a modern new website and eCommerce home for Andover Fabrics , a leading fabric company known for its high-quality designs and strong trade relationships. The BigCommerce-powered site integrates directly with Andover’s new Acumatica ERP, giving the company a scalable, efficient, and future-ready digital channel for sales and service.Bridging ERP and eCommerce With Custom Integration and B2B UXFriends of Commerce led the strategy, implementation, and optimization of the new platform - serving as the “connective tissue” between Acumatica, BigCommerce, and Andover’s internal teams. FoC played a critical role in aligning Andover’s systems, data, and user experience to ensure the solution delivered measurable business impact from launch. The result is a cohesive, integrated solution that reflects Andover’s brand, supports the complexity of B2B buying, and is seamlessly integrated into Andover’s Acumatica ERP platform.Early results from the partnership between FoC and Andover Fabrics have been impressive. In the first quarter following launch, Andover Fabrics saw an 83% increase in revenue year over year, with growth directly correlated to the performance of its new digital storefront.Prior to the transformation, Andover’s digital storefront was a known operational gap. Today, it has become a primary driver of growth and customer engagement.Andover’s President, Adam Weinstein stated, “With FoC’s help, we turned our biggest weakness, Andover’s website, into our biggest strength. The results were so significant that I initially had to double-check the data to believe it. Today, our website is a core driver of the business.”Other key outcomes include:> A modern, search-friendly storefront with advanced filters and intuitive on-site search that make it easy to browse by collection, designer, color, and more.> A customized Acumatica–BigCommerce integration enabling B2B pricing, inventory management, and order workflows beyond what the standard connector provides.> Expanded visibility into carts and customer behavior, empowering Andover’s team to proactively support high-value buyers and prevent lost orders.> Strong customer and partner feedback, with clients and vendors describing the new site as industry-leading in usability and functionality.As the project evolved, the collaboration between Andover Fabrics and Friends of Commerce proved critical to achieving a successful launch.“From the very beginning, Friends of Commerce proved themselves to be true partners,” said Adam Weinstein, President for Andover Fabrics.“They communicated clearly, guided us through every challenge, and brought the expertise needed to customize and connect systems in ways that simply don’t exist out of the box. This project required a team we could rely on, and Friends of Commerce was that team.”With the new platform in place, Andover Fabrics now has a digital experience that matches the quality, scale, and creativity of its brand. The website positions the company to better support existing customers, reach new markets, and continue modernizing its operations.About Andover FabricsAndover Fabrics, established in 2003, is a leader in the textiles industry. Selling exclusively to independent fabric shops worldwide, Andover Fabrics is known for its unique designs and all-around quality. Learn more at www.andoverfabrics.com About Friends of CommerceFriends of Commerce is an eCommerce consulting and AI solution implementation agency, located in San Diego, California. Since 2019, their focus is upper mid-market B2B and DTC businesses embarking on digital transformation for the first time or transitioning from legacy systems. Friends of Commerce provides transparent, full-service, end-to-end solutions to help clients grow their businesses. They are committed to their customers' success by delivering expertise, engagement, and experience at unmatched value. Learn more at www.friendsofcommerce.com

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