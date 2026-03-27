Altivera Medical Acquires Zynex Following Successful Resolution of Investigations and Emergence from Bankruptcy

The company is positioned to operate with enhanced stability and a renewed strategic focus.

This acquisition reflects our investors’ confidence in our portfolio, technology, and team, and with an infusion of new capital we have everything we need to build a lasting future.” — Steven Dyson, CEO

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zynex, Inc. today announced it has been acquired by Altivera Medical Holdings, LLC, in a deal approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston division*. With this announcement, the company has successfully completed its Chapter 11 court-supervised financial restructuring and resolved pending government investigations, positioning itself to operate with enhanced stability and a renewed strategic focus.“Today, we begin the next chapter for our company as Altivera Medical,” said Steven Dyson, Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition reflects our investors’ confidence in our portfolio, technology, and team, and with an infusion of new capital we have everything we need to build a lasting future.”With the support of the company’s new owners and the newly appointed board of directors, the current management team will continue leading daily operations and shaping Altivera’s strategic vision.“Altivera Medical is poised to play an important role in the future of pain management and recovery, harnessing the potential of the acquired Zynex product portfolio,” said Jake Mercer, Chair of the Board of Altivera Medical. “Under Steven Dyson’s leadership, the company has established a foundation for sustainable growth and put the right team in place to guide this new phase."The company’s official Altivera Medical brand launch is scheduled for March 31, 2026, and will begin with the introduction of a new website at altiveramedical.com, featuring a new brand identity, mission statement, and company values.“The financial cost of rehabilitation and pain management is a serious healthcare problem impacting more than 50 million Americans,” said Kurt Hudson, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “Altivera intends to help patients and clinicians by delivering evidence-based products and solutions built to optimize patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.”Under the company’s Plan of Reorganization, which was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on March 19, 2026, the company has resolved pending government investigations and substantially reduced and reorganized its debts while demonstrating improved financial health and a strong plan for the future. Zynex is now operating as a private subsidiary of Altivera Medical, and the company expects to fully transition Zynex entities and products to the Altivera Medical brand in the coming months. In the interim, products and services will continue to be provided by Zynex Medical, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of Altivera Medical.Mr. Dyson concluded, “As we build our new brand, we will remain committed to growth, focused on operational excellence, integrity, and compliance, and dedicated to being a trusted partner.”About Zynex, Inc.Zynex, founded in 1996, is a pain management device manufacturer and distributor. For additional information, visit: www.zynex.com *In re Zynex, Inc., et al., No. 25-90810 (Bankr. S.D. Tex. 2025). Zynex is represented by Reed Smith, LLP, 2850 N. Harwood Street Suite 1500, Dallas, Texas 75201, (469) 680-4200.

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