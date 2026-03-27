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Call for Proposals Open for Every Teacher a Leader Conference, as Part of New “ElevatED” Experience

Educate Maine and the Teach Maine Center are inviting educators to submit presentation proposals for the 2026 Every Teacher a Leader Conference—part of the new, expanded ElevatED professional learning experience taking place July 29-31, 2026, at Thomas College in Waterville.

ElevatED is bringing together two impactful statewide events into one three-day opportunity for connection, collaboration, and learning. The experience begins with the Maine DOE Annual Summit on July 29, followed by the Every Teacher a Leader Conference on July 30-31, designed by educators, for educators.

For the Every Teacher a Leader Conference, educators are encouraged to apply to present a 75-minute session. Proposals should highlight leadership in one or more of the following areas:

  • Innovation
  • Equity
  • Relationships
  • Instruction
  • Teacher Leadership

Accepted presenters will receive a $200 stipend, as well as complimentary conference registration.

The deadline to submit proposals is March 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Notifications will be sent by April 20, 2026. Interested educators can learn more and submit a proposal here.

Registration for ElevatED opens in April. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting new opportunity to engage with educators and leaders from across Maine.

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Call for Proposals Open for Every Teacher a Leader Conference, as Part of New “ElevatED” Experience

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