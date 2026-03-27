Revive Design and Renovation Featured on FOX13 Tampa Bay for Pioneering AI-Powered Home Renderings

Revive Design and Renovation team doing an interview on AI with FOX13 Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen

Revive Design and Renovation was recently featured on FOX13 Tampa Bay for pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to transform the homebuying process.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Design and Renovation Tampa Bay’s leading design-build remodeling firm, was recently featured on FOX13 Tampa Bay for pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to transform the homebuying and renovation experience.As rising mortgage rates, inflation, and increasing construction costs continue to challenge the housing market, Revive Design and Renovation is leveraging advanced AI-generated visualizations to help agents show prospective buyers exactly what a home could look like after renovation. What once required hours or even days, for staging or design mockups, can now be delivered almost instantly, enabling agents to present multiple design possibilities before a home even hits the market.“Most people have a hard time looking at a space and envisioning what it could become,” said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. “Being able to quickly show clients several different designs and visual renderings completely changes the experience. It helps them confidently move forward.”The FOX13 segment showcased how Revive is using AI and “turbocharging” the sales process, allowing buyers to see customized renovation possibilities in real time, something that previously took weeks, or expensive staging.During the FOX13 feature, Revive partnered with a local real estate agent to present a series of AI-generated kitchen renderings to a prospective buyer, allowing him to instantly reimagine the space and move closer to a purchase decision.Revive’s AI specialist, Meghan Neville, demonstrated how quickly multiple design options can be generated and tailored to a buyer’s preferences during a single showing.“In today’s world, the AI train is coming whether you like it or not, you either get on board or get left behind,” said Neville. “What used to take weeks now takes minutes. We can create instant visuals so clients can make decisions on the spot instead of waiting and wondering.”This innovation is especially impactful in today’s market, where:Mortgage rates remain elevated compared to historic lows in 2021Grocery prices have risen significantly since the pandemicFlorida construction costs increased in 2025With these pressures, buyers are more selective than ever, and visualization has become a critical factor in closing deals.By combining design expertise with cutting-edge AI technology, Revive Design and Renovation continues to position itself as a leader in modern remodeling, helping homeowners and agents navigate a rapidly evolving real estate landscape, and creating a pipeline for future renovation projects.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. The company’s mission “Life Improvement through Home Improvement” extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and with the final result. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

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