Dr. Will Cole Joins Forces with Dr. Josh Axe at The Health Institute to Redefine the Future of Cellular Health

Dr. Josh Axe & Dr. Will Cole

Dr. Josh Axe, announces Dr. Will Cole officially joins—marking a powerful alignment of two of the most trusted voices in functional and cellular medicine.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Institute (THI), led by Dr. Josh Axe , announces that Dr. Will Cole has officially joined forces with the organization—marking a powerful alignment of two of the most trusted voices in functional and cellular medicine.At a time when millions are navigating fatigue, hormone imbalance, thyroid dysfunction, and chronic illness with more confusion than clarity, The Health Institute is stepping forward with a bold mission:To restore health at the cellular level, equip individuals with personalized, root-cause solutions, and help people reclaim the strength, energy, and vitality they were created to live with.Dr. Will Cole, a leading functional medicine expert and bestselling author of Gut Feelings and Inflammation Spectrum, brings a track record of pioneering work in autoimmune conditions, inflammation, and metabolic health. His approach aligns seamlessly with THI’s focus on identifying and addressing the underlying drivers of disease—not masking symptoms, but rebuilding the body from the inside out.“This is about more than adding another voice,” said Dr. Josh Axe. “It’s about expanding a movement. Dr. Cole shares our belief that true health begins at the cellular level—and that people deserve answers, not guesswork.”Together, Dr. Axe and Dr. Cole will contribute to THI’s growing ecosystem of education, personalized programs, and advanced testing—designed to guide individuals through a clear, structured path toward healing. Through this collaboration, THI continues to strengthen its position as a leading authority in cellular health, offering a trusted alternative to fragmented and symptom-focused care.Dr. Cole added, “People are tired of being told to live with symptoms. What drew me to THI is the commitment to uncovering why the body is struggling—and then walking with people step-by-step as they rebuild their health. That’s where real transformation happens.”This partnership signals a broader vision.One where health is not reactive, but proactive.Not surface-level, but foundational.Not temporary, but lasting.For those who have been searching for answers, and for those ready to take ownership of their health—this is an invitation.Visit The Health Institute to learn more about our philosophy, explore personalized pathways to healing, and discover what is possible when the right voices come together around the right mission.About The Health Institute (THI)The Health Institute is a leading functional health organization dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal wellness through cellular health. Through advanced testing, personalized coaching, and root-cause protocols, THI equips people with the tools and guidance needed to heal, restore, and thrive, starting at the foundation of the body.

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