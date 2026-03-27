Canadian Students Leave Up to $3,640 on the Table Each Summer, New Storage Market Analysis Shows

Student Storage Hack - Sublet and Save

An analysis of student housing and storage finds that Canadian students are forgoing significant sublet income - costing thousands of dollars per student.

Most students think of storage as an extra cost.. A $50 storage unit can unlock $900 a month in sublet income. That’s the kind of math that makes parents very happy in September.” — D'Arcy Hunter, CEO, FindStorageFast

HALIFAX, NS, CANADA, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With April move-out season approaching at universities across Canada, a new analysis of self-storage pricing and off-campus rental data across seven major university markets reveals a consistent pattern: students who sublet their rooms and store their belongings recover significantly more in rental income than they spend on storage — in most cities, by a ratio of more than 15 to 1.

The analysis, conducted by FindStorageFast.ca using current storage listing data and rental market figures from CMHC and Rentals.ca, examined storage unit pricing across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, and London, Ontario — cities that collectively house more than half a million university students.

Key findings

Using a conservative sublet recovery rate of 60% of monthly rent — consistent with student listing activity on Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace — the analysis calculated net four-month savings per student after storage costs. Results varied significantly by city:

• Toronto — avg. room rent $1,600/mo; net summer savings after storage: $3,640

• Vancouver — avg. room rent $1,400/mo; net summer savings after storage: $3,163

• Ottawa — avg. room rent $1,350/mo; net summer savings after storage: $3,086

• Calgary — avg. room rent $1,250/mo; net summer savings after storage: $2,804

• Montreal — avg. room rent $1,050/mo; net summer savings after storage: $2,320

• Halifax — avg. room rent $950/mo; net summer savings after storage: $2,277

• London, ON — avg. room rent $865/mo; net summer savings after storage: $1,880

Storage unit sharing compounds the savings

The analysis also identified a significant pricing gap between students booking storage independently versus those sharing a unit with roommates. In Calgary, where solo 5x5 units average $119.24 per month — the highest in the study — four students sharing a single 10x10 unit pay approximately $49 each per month, less than half the solo rate.

The pattern holds across markets. In Vancouver, two students splitting a 5x10 unit pay $36.63 each per month, less than the $49.40 cost of a solo 5x5. The finding suggests that independent booking, while common, is among the least cost-efficient approaches available to students.

“The numbers are consistent across every market we analyzed. Students who treat storage as a tool rather than a last resort come out thousands of dollars ahead by September. What surprised us most was how large the gap is between students who coordinate a shared unit and those who book independently — in some cities that decision alone is worth $70 a month per person.”

— D’Arcy Hunter, CEO, FindStorageFast.ca

Timing emerges as a critical factor

The analysis notes that small storage units — 5x5 and 5x10 sizes most suited to individual students — are consistently the first to be claimed each April near major campuses, often weeks before move-out dates. Students who delay booking until late April face reduced selection and are frequently moved into larger, more expensive units than their needs require.

The full methodology, city-by-city unit pricing data, and a breakdown of storage options by university market are published in the Canadian Student Storage Guide 2026.

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