The Woman Who Stands in the ‘In-Between’ - Bola Aremu Takes on the $1 Trillion Sales–Marketing Gap

The Woman Who Stands in the ‘No Man’s Land’ Bola Aremu is one of the few operating in an underserved space quietly draining billions.

ARLINGTON , TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a business landscape where sales and marketing misalignment costs companies a staggering $1 trillion annually in lost productivity and revenue, visionary strategist Bola Aremu today launches Powerhouse Consulting , an advisory aimed at eradicating departmental silos and unlocking untapped potential.As research reveals that poorly aligned teams suffer annual revenue decline while their aligned counterparts enjoy faster growth and greater profitability, Powerhouse Consulting emerges as a timely antidote to this pervasive crisis, drawing on Bola’s two decades of aviation and business expertise to foster harmony and drive results.The problem is dire and quantifiable: B2B organizations lose 10% or more of their annual revenue due to fractured sales and marketing operations, with 52.2% of sales professionals citing lost sales and revenue as the top fallout from misalignment. A LinkedIn survey underscores the peril, with 60% of global respondents warning that such disconnects can severely damage financial performance. Even more alarming, only 8% of companies report strong alignment between these critical functions, leading to inefficiencies like lower win rates and prolonged sales cycles that erode competitive edges. In volatile sectors like aviation where Bola honed her skills, these issues can ground entire operations, amplifying risks in an already unpredictable market."Misalignment isn't a minor hiccup; it's a revenue killer that leaves teams frustrated, leads untapped, and stakeholders disappointed," said Bola. This is where Powerhouse Consulting steps in to bridge the gaps, turning chaos into cohesive magic."Bola Aremu's career trajectory exemplifies the power of integrated thinking. Sparked by a childhood flight at age six and a half, her path led through pivotal roles at United, BlackRock, Pacific Gas & Electric, The Oakland International Airport and Boeing, touching various departments including revenue management, international sales, business development, maintenance repair and overhaul, and marketing communications. This 360-degree immersion in high-stakes, volatile environments equipped her to spot and solve the "fourth-dimension purgatory"—that hidden limbo where sales, marketing, leadership, and operations collide without synergy.The solutions are to target these pain points head-on:At the core of the approach is deep root-cause diagnostics, designed to go beyond surface-level symptoms and probe the real “why” behind misalignment—often the hidden driver of declining metrics and weak pipeline performance where hand-offs break down.This is paired with cross-functional empathy programmes, including role-swapping initiatives that help teams understand each other’s pressures and priorities, directly addressing the widespread disconnect seen across sales and marketing functions.The strategy is then unified through integrated bridging, aligning external market insight with internal execution to create a cohesive system—one that drives stronger revenue performance in organisations where teams are genuinely working in sync.At the leadership level, C-suite advisory and workshops guide executives in eliminating costly surprises, enabling the kind of faster revenue growth and improved profitability typically seen in tightly aligned businesses.Underlying it all is a therapeutic partnership model, offering not just strategic clarity but human support, reframing challenges as shared goals and addressing the emotional friction that so often sits at the heart of operational and financial underperformance.“Bola prepared a comprehensive summary of her findings that included strategic recommendations and action items to move the business forward. This information has been beyond valuable! Bola's knowledge and background, plus her inquisitive nature, prompts her to ask the right, sometimes hard, questions so she can gain an understanding of your business. I highly recommend Bola and the exceptional services she provides.”“As my business evolved from offering a single niche product to expanding into multiple offerings, Bola’s strategic guidance remained invaluable. She helped me adjust my messaging and branding in a way that felt natural and authentic, while still driving growth.” “Bola is able to quickly grasp the scope of an opportunity or project, develop a plan of action and work with a range of stakeholders to achieve fast results. She brought capabilities and an appreciation for the complexities of working in a global environment, which led to the establishment of new customer relationships and corporate partnerships.”“Bola is very professional, easy to talk to, and a wealth of knowledge. My consultation with her provided me with in-depth strategies in marketing my business. She has the insight into what is needed to take your business to the next level.”As economic pressures mount and talent wars intensify, Powerhouse Consulting arrives to combat the systemic barriers costing trillions. Bola's "How can we?" ethos sparks creativity, humility, and wins that transcend egos, proving that alignment isn't optional; it's essential for survival. Organizations facing these hard-hitting realities are urged to act.About BolaBola Aremu is a revenue strategist and integrated marketing expert with over 20 years turning misalignment into momentum. From building strategic partnerships to airline launches, her aviation-rooted career blends analytical prowess with empathetic leadership. An Integrated Marketing Communications graduate, she views marketing as the strategic powerhouse every organization needs to thrive.

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