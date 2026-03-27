1-800-ASK-GARY® Announces Strategic Partnership with Thaddeus Bullard aka WWE Legend Titus O’Neil

Roz & Thaddeus Bullard

This partnership combines trusted accident support services with community initiatives benefiting youth and families in Florida and beyond

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1-800-ASK-GARY, a leading auto accident attorney and medical referral service, today announced a new strategic partnership with WWE Legend, global ambassador, philanthropist, and founder of the Bullard Family Foundation, Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O’Neil). The partnership will also support ongoing initiatives with Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay and Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, reinforcing a shared commitment to helping individuals and communities thrive.This collaboration brings together two trusted names aligned in purpose: providing guidance and support when people need it most – especially in the critical moments following an accident or injury.Through this partnership, Bullard will serve as an official brand ambassador for 1-800-ASK-GARY, helping raise awareness about what to do after a car accident and the importance of having immediate access to trusted medical and legal resources. At the core of this effort is a simple, powerful mission helping individuals put a smile back on their faces after life’s unexpected challenges.“Partnering with Thaddeus is an exciting and meaningful step forward for our organization,” said Gary Kompothecras, Founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY. “Every day, we help people navigate difficult moments after an accident. This partnership allows us to expand that impact, helping more people get the guidance they need and move forward with confidence.”The partnership also extends beyond accident recovery through meaningful community engagement. In collaboration with the Bullard Family Foundation and local Boys & Girls Clubs, 1-800-ASK-GARYwill support initiatives focused on:* Youth mentorship and leadership development* Educational programs and life skills training* Community outreach and family supportBy aligning recovery support with community impact, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to not only helping individuals after an accident, but strengthening the communities they live in.“I’m proud to partner with 1-800-ASK-GARYbecause they have been showing up for people when it matters most for over 25 years,” said Thaddeus Bullard aka WWE Legend Titus O’Neil. “After an accident, having the right guidance and support 24/7 can change everything. Being able to help people recover and put a smile back on their face, while continuing to give back through the community, is what this partnership is all about.”As part of the collaboration, Bullard will play an active role in marketing campaigns, community initiatives, and special events designed to increase awareness and provide meaningful support to those in need.For over 25 years, 1-800-ASK-GARYhas helped accident victims connect quickly with experienced personal injury attorneys and qualified doctors. This new partnership strengthens the mission, ensuring that one call can provide real help, trusted guidance, and a path forward. Learn more https://1800askgary.com. About 1-800-ASK-GARY1-800-ASK-GARYis a free, 24/7 trusted accident helpline and referral service connecting individuals involved in auto accidents with experienced personal injury attorneys and medical professionals. Serving communities across Florida, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Oregon, the company provides fast, reliable access to care, legal guidance, and recovery support when it matters the most.

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