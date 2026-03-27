FusionPKG Debuts Mist.Mastered™ and FaceCore™ at MakeUp in LA, Showcasing the Future of Integrated Beauty Innovation

FusionPKG - Pure Needle Nose Tube

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA — FusionPKG made a bold and strategic statement at this year’s MakeUp in LA with the debut of its Mist.Mastered™ advanced sprayer platform and the launch of FaceCore™, its newest Signature Formula Collection. Together, the two innovations demonstrate FusionPKG’s continued leadership in precision packaging and turnkey formulation— bringing performance, speed, and immersive experience together under one cohesive innovation strategy.At the center of FusionPKG’s showcase was Mist.Mastered™, a next-generation dispensing platform engineered for modern beauty applications across hair, body, and skincare, the platform features controlled projection, broad coverage, and full 360° actuation, allowing brands to spray from any angle, including upside down.More than a sprayer, Mist.Mastered™ represents a performance-driven system developed through FusionPKG’s Spray Lab testing expertise—ensuring compatibility, precision, and confidence from bulk to final execution.FaceCore™: FaceCore pares your routine down to multitasking hybrid formulas that do everything your makeup bag was overloaded for, so you never need more than the core again.Alongside its advanced dispensing technology, FusionPKG introduced FaceCore™, the latest evolution of its Signature Formula Collections.FaceCore™ streamlines the beauty routine with multitasking hybrid formulas designed to deliver high-impact results with minimal effort. Built to replace overstuffed makeup bags and complicated layering rituals, the collection focuses on skin-forward performance, smarter coverage, and hard-working heroes that do more—so consumers can use less.The collection is turnkey-ready and packaging-integrated, reinforcing FusionPKG’s ability to deliver fully realized product solutions that align formula, dispensing, and brand positioning from day one.An Immersive Experience Designed for Engagement – MakeUp in LA 2026 Recap Video FusionPKG’s presence at MakeUp in LA extended beyond product display. The booth was designed as an immersive environment where packaging and formulation converged in real time.Attendees experienced live spray demonstrations, hands-on formula testing, sensory engagement stations, and interactive consultations with FusionPKG’s engineering and turnkey teams. The space reflected the company’s commitment to experiential innovation, allowing customers to not just see performance but feel it.The strong traffic and customer engagement throughout the show reinforced FusionPKG’s position as a trusted partner for leading beauty brands seeking both technical excellence and creative differentiation.Industry RecognitionFurther underscoring its innovation leadership, FusionPKG won the Packaging Innovation Category for its Pure Needle Nose Tube at the MakeUp in LA IT Awards. The recognition highlights the company’s continued advancements in precision application packaging and its ability to deliver functional, performance-enhancing solutions to the beauty market.Moving Beauty ForwardWith the successful debut of Mist.Mastered™ and FaceCore™, FusionPKG continues to reinforce its position at the intersection of packaging precision and turnkey formulation expertise.By combining engineering, testing, formulation, and immersive brand presentation under one roof, FusionPKG is redefining what integrated beauty innovation looks like—helping brands launch with greater speed, stronger performance, and measurable differentiation.About FusionPKGFusionPKG is a total solutions provider to the beauty industry, offering a comprehensive portfolio of skincare and color cosmetics packaging, integrated turnkey solutions and formulation lab, and fully custom product and packaging development. With decades of experience redefining performance and design standards, FusionPKG partners with beauty brands to deliver packaging and formulation solutions that meet the demands of an increasingly fast-evolving market.By combining design and engineering expertise, consumer insight, and a deep understanding of the relationship between formula and package, FusionPKG is the go‑to partner for North America’s most forward‑thinking indie, prestige and masstige beauty brands. We support high‑growth innovators—including Saie, Milk Makeup, Summer Fridays, Tata Harper, and Supergoop! —with solutions that accelerate speed‑to‑market while elevating brand expression.We also serve as a trusted development partner to major multinationals, including The Estée Lauder Companies (Estée Lauder, MAC, Tom Ford, Bobbi Brown) and Unilever Prestige (Hourglass, Murad, Tatcha, Paula’s Choice).Across every client type—from disruptive indie startups to global portfolios—FusionPKG develops integrated solutions that innovate at every stage of beauty product development.Whether developing custom packaging with unique functionality, integrating packaging with proven formulations to accelerate speed-to-market, or bringing entirely new product concepts to life, FusionPKG consistently delivers high-performance, award-winning beauty solutions.###Media ContactAriana HoshiariSenior Marketing & Events SpecialistFusionPKGAriana.hoshiari@fusionpkg.com

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