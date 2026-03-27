Joe Carter Advises on Sale of Two Maids Round Rock Territory

Joe Carter giving keynote speech on Strategic Scaling Joe Carter, Founder & CEO of Twin Flame Group TX Joe Carter, Founder & CEO of Twin Flame Group TX

Twin Flame Group advised on the sale of a Two Maids territory in Round Rock, including deal structure, valuation, and post-close advisory support.

Most deals fail after closing. Structure determines whether the business actually performs.” — Joe Carter

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Flame Group, led by Joe Carter, advised on the sale of the Two Maids franchise territory in Round Rock, Texas.The business was sold by Angela Spencer to Joe Marchione. The transaction included the transfer of customer accounts, team infrastructure, and operating systems as part of a full ownership transition.Carter worked with both parties throughout the process, supporting deal structure, coordination, and diligence. He also worked directly with the buyer during diligence and valuation to help break down the business and provide a clear picture of performance prior to closing.“Joe helped structure the transition in a way that made the process clear and manageable. The focus wasn’t just on closing, but on setting the business up for continued success,” said Angela Spencer.The deal was structured to maintain continuity while aligning performance expectations through the transition.“Joe played a key role during diligence and valuation, helping me understand the business clearly before closing. The structure and post-close advisory support made the transition smooth and allowed us to stay focused on execution,” said Joe Marchione.Following the close, Carter entered into a 12-month advisory agreement with the buyer to support operations, system implementation, and ongoing performance. The focus is on maintaining stability while improving execution over time.“This wasn’t just about getting a deal done,” Carter said. “It was about making sure the business keeps performing after the transition.”Twin Flame Group works with business owners and franchise operators on transactions, operational structure, and building businesses that can scale and transfer cleanly.

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